Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh's Film Registers Highest First-Weekend Views On Netflix; Beats Animal, Pushpa 2

Dhurandhar has overtaken Animal to become the most viewed Indian film on Netflix in its opening weekend.
It has also beaten films like Jawan, Pushpa 2, Fighter and Raid 2, among others.
Ranveer Singh-starrer has become the first Indian film to surpass the 7-million mark in its first weekend.
After its phenomenal theatrical run, Ranveer Singh-starrer hit the OTT space on January 30, 2026. Within one week, it has dethroned big films such as Animal, Fighter, Pushpa 2: The Rule, Jawan, Raid 2 and others to become the most-viewed Indian film on Netflix.
Dhurandhar beats Animal, Pushpa 2 and Fighter on OTT
Dhurandhar made OTT debut with 7.6 million views, becoming the first Indian film to surpass the 7-million mark in its opening weekend. Aditya Dhar's espionage thriller has left behind Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule and Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter.
Before Dhurandhar, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film grabbed the top spot with 6.2 million views in its opening weekend on Netflix, followed by Fighter with 5.9 million views and Pushpa 2: The Rule with 5 million views.
Dhurandhar is also in the top position of the weekly global Top 10 list of non-English films across seven countries, as per Tudum's data.
It is also trending at No.1 in Pakistan, where the film was banned for theatrical release.
About Dhurandhar
Inspired by real-life events such as the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the Indian Parliament attack in 2001 and the Mumbai terror attacks in 2008, the film is about Jaskirat Singh Rangi/Hamza (Singh), an Indian spy who becomes a gang member of Rehman Dakait's (Akshaye Khanna) team in Pakistan’s Lyari with the mission to dismantle a terrorist gang.
The film also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.
As per reports, it collected over Rs 1300 crore worldwide.
Dhurandhar 2 will have a darker narrative. It will hit the screens on March 19, 2026. The teaser was unveiled recently.