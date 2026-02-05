Dhurandhar: Ranveer Singh's Film Registers Highest First-Weekend Views On Netflix; Beats Animal, Pushpa 2

About Dhurandhar

Inspired by real-life events such as the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the Indian Parliament attack in 2001 and the Mumbai terror attacks in 2008, the film is about Jaskirat Singh Rangi/Hamza (Singh), an Indian spy who becomes a gang member of Rehman Dakait's (Akshaye Khanna) team in Pakistan’s Lyari with the mission to dismantle a terrorist gang.