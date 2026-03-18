Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Prediction: Ranveer Singh's Film Expected To Earn Over Rs 300 Crore During Opening Weekend

"I believe that's a calculated move by the makers because, at the end of the day, they know the craze of the film is very high. It's basically a demand vs supply game. That's the reason they have kept it a little high so that they can capitalise on it. But it can also backfire, because if you are paying Rs 600-Rs 700 for a ticket and if they don't think the content merits that much of a price, then people will also start talking negatively about it," he added.