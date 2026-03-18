Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Prediction: Ranveer Singh's Film Expected To Earn Over Rs 300 Crore During Opening Weekend

Summary of this article
Dhurandhar: The Revenge is all set to script history and create havoc at the box office.
Ranveer Singh's film is expected to top the box office over the extended holiday weekend.
Here's the box office prediction for Dhurandhar 2.
Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge will arrive in cinemas worldwide on Thursday (March 19), and one can't help but marvel at the anticipation the Ranveer Singh-starrer has generated. The sequel has achieved a remarkable milestone, crossing the Rs 100 crore mark in advance bookings worldwide, setting the stage for a thunderous opening. With over 15,000+ shows in multiple formats, the movie has created immense buzz.
Dhurandhar 2 will be released in multiple languages apart from its original Hindi language. It is one of the biggest sequels in India and has the potential to surpass the records of several big releases, including its previous instalment. Here's how much the second instalment is expected to earn on Day 1.
Dhurandhar 2 opening weekend prediction
The excitement is already palpable and has doubled with its intriguing trailer, songs and posters. Trade analysts are predicting an explosive opening for Dhurandhar: The Revenge. It is also expected to surpass the lifetime collections of its predecessor.
Producer and film business expert Girish Johar said, "Dhurandhar 2 is one of the few films which has advance ticket sales of more than Rs 100 crore across the globe. It's a big thing. Today, there are paid previews, though there are some delays in content in regional versions. But having said that, tomorrow is a holiday and there is Eid on Saturday. So, it will receive a significant boost in the extended weekend."
He predicted that in India alone, it could clock more than Rs 300 crore in the opening weekend.
The producer also feels that the first-day collection of Dhurandhar 2 might be double than the first part. For the unversed, the previous instalment opened at Rs 28 crore at the box office.
When asked if Dhurandhar 2 can be the highest grosser of 2026, he said it's too early to predict, but also admitted that it has the potential to overtake its first instalment.
"The duration of the film is long and the expectations of audiences are also high. If it is liked and appreciated, then I am quite confident that it can surpass its previous outing," Johar said.
Will the high ticket price affect Dhurandhar 2 collection?
Reportedly, Dhurandhar 2's ticket prices range from Rs 290–Rs 350 for standard seats to premium, and have soared to Rs 2,400–Rs 3,100 for premium.
Johar said that the makers are very confident and it's a calculated decision by them.
"I believe that's a calculated move by the makers because, at the end of the day, they know the craze of the film is very high. It's basically a demand vs supply game. That's the reason they have kept it a little high so that they can capitalise on it. But it can also backfire, because if you are paying Rs 600-Rs 700 for a ticket and if they don't think the content merits that much of a price, then people will also start talking negatively about it," he added.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge has earned an 'A' certificate from the CBFC after 21 modifications. Its runtime is 229 minutes (3 hours and 49 minutes).