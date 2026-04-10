Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 22: Ranveer Singh's Film Remains Steady, Crosses Rs 1665 Crore Mark Worldwide

Summary of this article
Dhurandhar 2 collections slowed down as it entered the fourth week.
It has already entered the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2026.
Ranveer Singh's film's third collection is Rs 110.60 crore.
Dhurandhar 2 box office update: Ranveer Singh-starrer slowed down after two weeks of its release. The spy actioner completed its third week on Thursday (Day 22). It has already overtaken RRR, Chhaava, Kantara: Chapter 1, KGF: Chapter 2 and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion at the Indian box office. It is now eyeing to surpass Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule. The Aditya Dhar directorial has crossed the Rs 1048 crore mark in India and has stormed past the Rs 1665 crore mark globally.
Dhurandhar 2 box office collection Day 22
According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar: The Revenge witnessed a 9.5% drop from Day 21's net collection of Rs 7.90 crore.
On Day 22, Dhurandhar 2 raked in a net of Rs 7.15 crore across 12,418 shows with 12.3% occupancy. Chennai recorded the highest occupancy at 16.5%, followed by Bengaluru and Pune at 15%. The total India net collection is Rs 1,048.42 crore, and gross collections stand at Rs 1,255.23 crore.
Ranveer Singh's film's third collection is Rs 110.60 crore. Its first week collection was Rs 674.17 crore, followed by Rs 263.65 crore in the second week.
Dhurandhar 2 worldwide collection
Overseas, the film collected Rs 3 crore on Day 22, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 410 crore. The total worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 1,665.23 crore.
Amid the box office success, Dhurandhar 2 has landed in legal trouble. The makers of the 1989 film Tridev have filed a lawsuit alleging unauthorised use of the song Tirchi Topi Wale in the film's track Rang De Lal. The matter will be heard on May 6, reported PTI.
Filmmakers are denied interim relief. Both parties are directed to have an out-of-court settlement through mediation and have to appear before the Delhi High Court mediation centre on April 22.