Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 22: Ranveer Singh's Film Remains Steady, Crosses Rs 1665 Crore Mark Worldwide

Dhurandhar 2 box office update: Ranveer Singh-starrer slowed down after two weeks of its release. The spy actioner completed its third week on Thursday (Day 22). It has already overtaken RRR, Chhaava, Kantara: Chapter 1, KGF: Chapter 2 and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion at the Indian box office. It is now eyeing to surpass Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule. The Aditya Dhar directorial has crossed the Rs 1048 crore mark in India and has stormed past the Rs 1665 crore mark globally.