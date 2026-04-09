Dhurandhar 2: Trimurti Films Sues Makers Over Unauthorised Use Of Tridev Song In Ranveer Singh-Starrer

Summary of this article
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has faced a copyright lawsuit from Trimurti Films over alleged unauthorised use of a song in the film.
Trimurti Films claimed that the song Tirchi Topiwale from the 1989 film Tridev has been used in the spy thriller without authorisation.
The suit has also sought an injunctive relief for restraining further use of the song, along with damages and other consequential reliefs.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge is having a golden run at the box office in India and worldwide. Despite the success, it has landed in a controversy over the use of an old song in the film. Bollywood production company Trimurti Films has filed a lawsuit against Aditya Dhar's production house, B62 Studios, over the unauthorised use of the song Rang De Lal, the recreated version of Tirchi Topiwale in the spy actioner, reported Bar and Bench. The suit sought relief restraining further use of the song, along with damages and other consequential reliefs.
Dhurandhar 2 song copyright dispute
The legal dispute erupted over the rights to the song, Tirchi Topiwale, originally featured in the 1989 film Tridev. It was co-composed by Anand-Milind, with lyrics by Sameer Anjaan. Amit Kumar and Sapna Mukherjee crooned the song.
Trimurti Films, which owns the rights to the song, claimed that the song, or a version similar to it, has been used in Ranveer Singh's film without obtaining the requisite licences or permissions.
The report added that, according to sources, Trimurti has claimed ownership and/or control over the relevant rights in the musical work and the sound recording. The production house alleged that the use amounts to copyright infringement, including unauthorised reproduction and communication of the work to the public.
The suit has also sought an injunctive relief restraining further use of the song, along with damages and other consequential reliefs. They have also raised concerns over the potential commercial exploitation of the song through theatrical release, streaming platforms, and promotional material.
The recreated version has new vocals and lyrics and has been remixed and composed by Shashwat Sachdev.
B62 Studios is yet to respond to the allegations.