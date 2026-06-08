Rakesh Roshan Reacts To Hrithik Roshan’s Rs 500 Crore Demand For Krrish 4 Budget: 'It's All Nonsense'

Rakesh Roshan on reports of Hrithik Roshan's Rs 500 demand for Krrish 4 budget

In an interview with Mid-Day, Rakesh said, “It’s all nonsense that Hrithik has asked for a Rs 500 crore budget for top-tier VFX and world-class action for his directorial debut, while YRF wants to cap costs at Rs 350 crore.” He also said that making a good film for a wide audience takes time, and even he had taken time for his Krrish films.