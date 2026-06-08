Rakesh Roshan Reacts To Hrithik Roshan’s Rs 500 Crore Demand For Krrish 4 Budget: 'It's All Nonsense'

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Hrithik Roshan had allegedly sought a Rs 500 crore budget for Krrish 4. Rakesh Rishan called the claims false.

Krrish 4
Rakesh Roshan on Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4 budget demand Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Hrithik Roshan's father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, has refuted the reports that the actor sought a Rs 500 crore budget for Krrish 4.

  • He also addressed the reports of a rift with producer Aditya Chopra and Yash Raj Films over the budget.

  • Hrithik will make his directorial debut with Krrish 4.

Actor Hrithik Roshan will be directing the fourth instalment of Krrish, which marks his directorial debut. Recently, there were reports that he demanded a budget of Rs 500 crore for Krrish 4. However, in a recent interview, his actor-filmmaker father Rakesh Roshan debunked the rumours as “nonsense.” He also denied the reports of a rift with producer Aditya Chopra and Yash Raj Films over the Krrish 4's budget.

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Rakesh Roshan on reports of Hrithik Roshan's Rs 500 demand for Krrish 4 budget

In an interview with Mid-Day, Rakesh said, “It’s all nonsense that Hrithik has asked for a Rs 500 crore budget for top-tier VFX and world-class action for his directorial debut, while YRF wants to cap costs at Rs 350 crore.” He also said that making a good film for a wide audience takes time, and even he had taken time for his Krrish films.

Addressing the delay in the upcoming superhero film, he said Hrithik is currently busy with other projects of his production house, and they are all waiting for his dates.

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Earlier, in a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Rakesh Roshan had shared that the scripting was completed swiftly, but the budget required consideration.

“Now that we have an idea of the definite budget required for this film, we’ll be starting the film,” he said.

He also said that the pre-production work was underway, and the shooting would start in mid-2026 and is expected to continue until late 2026.

The veteran actor also shared that they are planning to release Krrish 4 in 2027.

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About Krrish franchise

The first film of the franchise, Koi Mil Gaya, starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta, debuted in 2003. The second instalment, Krrish (2006), starred Hrithik and Priyanka Chopra, followed by Krrish 3 in 2013, with Hrithik and Kangana Ranaut. All three films were helmed by Rakesh.

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