Jailer 2 Rumours: Hrithik Roshan Chennai Visit Sparks Speculation Of Rajinikanth Team-Up

Hrithik Roshan's Jailer 2 rumours have returned to the spotlight after reports suggested that the Bollywood star recently arrived in Chennai. Although there has been no official confirmation from the actor or the film's makers, the timing of the reported visit has fuelled speculation that Roshan could be filming a special appearance in Rajinikanth's much-awaited sequel. The possibility of two of Indian cinema's biggest stars appearing together has already generated excitement among fans across social media.