Jailer 2 Rumours: Hrithik Roshan Chennai Visit Sparks Speculation Of Rajinikanth Team-Up

Hrithik Roshan Jailer 2 rumours intensified following reported Chennai arrival.
Rajinikanth returns as Muthuvel Pandian in Nelson's action sequel.
Shah Rukh Khan rumours faded before Hrithik speculation gained momentum.
Hrithik Roshan's Jailer 2 rumours have returned to the spotlight after reports suggested that the Bollywood star recently arrived in Chennai. Although there has been no official confirmation from the actor or the film's makers, the timing of the reported visit has fuelled speculation that Roshan could be filming a special appearance in Rajinikanth's much-awaited sequel. The possibility of two of Indian cinema's biggest stars appearing together has already generated excitement among fans across social media.
Hrithik Roshan's Chennai visit fuels Jailer 2 speculation
The latest wave of discussion began after photographs and reports claiming Hrithik Roshan's presence in Chennai surfaced online. Industry chatter has linked the actor to a brief but important role in Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer 2, though nothing has been officially announced.
For months, reports have suggested that the filmmaker was looking to add a major pan-Indian star to the sequel. Roshan's name has repeatedly surfaced in those conversations, making the latest developments even more intriguing for audiences.
Will Hrithik Roshan share screen space with Rajinikanth?
Interestingly, earlier reports had linked Shah Rukh Khan to the same role. However, industry reports later claimed that scheduling commitments reportedly prevented that collaboration from materialising. Since then, Hrithik Roshan has emerged as the strongest name associated with the project.
If the reports prove accurate, the cameo could become one of the film's biggest highlights. Nelson Dilipkumar successfully delivered memorable surprise appearances in the first Jailer, and fans believe he could be planning another major cinematic moment.
What we know about Jailer 2 so far
Rajinikanth is set to reprise his role as Muthuvel Pandian in the sequel to the blockbuster Jailer. The film is expected to feature larger action sequences, an expanded narrative and several notable additions to the cast. Reports have also linked names such as Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah and Suraj Venjaramoodu to the project, while Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar are reportedly expected to return.
For now, neither Hrithik Roshan nor the makers have addressed the speculation, leaving fans eagerly waiting for an official announcement.