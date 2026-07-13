Anurag Kashyap And Vikramaditya Motwane Back Incognito With A Big New Platform

Incognito screened at over 20 international festivals before its digital release.
Oh Flip Shorts will premiere one curated independent short film every month.
Ravi Muppa's psychological thriller is already being adapted into a feature film.
Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane are joining forces to champion independent filmmaking with the launch of Oh Flip Shorts, a YouTube platform dedicated to premium short films. The initiative opens with Incognito, an acclaimed psychological thriller directed by Ravi Muppa that has already built a strong reputation on the international festival circuit. Beyond introducing a new platform for emerging filmmakers, the project also signals a renewed push to bring high-quality Indian short films to wider audiences.
Oh Flip Shorts begins with an acclaimed psychological thriller
Produced by Ranjan Singh and curated by Anurag Kashyap, Oh Flip Shorts aims to premiere one carefully selected short film every month. The inaugural title, Incognito, stars Vikram Singh, Ayushi Nema and Dev Chauhan and has screened at more than 20 international film festivals, including the Oscar-qualifying Palm Springs International ShortFest.
Speaking about the initiative, it was said by Kashyap that short films remain the first real opportunity for filmmakers to discover and develop their storytelling voice. He added that the platform was created to showcase exceptional work by emerging directors and expressed hope that audiences would embrace Ravi Muppa's film.
Incognito already heading towards a feature adaptation
Motwane described Incognito as a gripping psychological thriller with an unexpected ending, adding that he was pleased to help bring the film to a larger audience.
The film follows a motel receptionist who secretly records guests using hidden cameras to earn extra money. His morally questionable side hustle spirals into something far more dangerous when he accidentally captures evidence suggesting a young woman is being trafficked, forcing him to decide whether to intervene or protect himself.
Director Ravi Muppa, whose credits include Stree, Bala and The Family Man, called the online release another important milestone in the film's journey. He also confirmed that Incognito is already being developed into a feature film, co-produced by Hollywood's Invention Studios along with Flip Films and Campfire Studios. Kashyap, Nicholas Weinstock, Divya Souza and Ranjan Singh are attached as producers.
The digital premiere of Incognito will take place on July 15, marking the official launch of Oh Flip Shorts.