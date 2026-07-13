Anurag Kashyap And Vikramaditya Motwane Back Incognito With A Big New Platform

Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane are joining forces to champion independent filmmaking with the launch of Oh Flip Shorts, a YouTube platform dedicated to premium short films. The initiative opens with Incognito, an acclaimed psychological thriller directed by Ravi Muppa that has already built a strong reputation on the international festival circuit. Beyond introducing a new platform for emerging filmmakers, the project also signals a renewed push to bring high-quality Indian short films to wider audiences.