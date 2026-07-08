Dug Dug OTT Release: Festival Favourite Satire Finally Begins Streaming On Prime Video

Dug Dug OTT release brings the acclaimed festival favourite to Prime Video globally.
Ritwik Pareek's satire examines blind faith through humour, mystery and social commentary.
Film streams across 200-plus countries, expanding the reach of Indian independent cinema.
Dug Dug OTT release has finally arrived, giving audiences worldwide the chance to watch one of India's most talked-about independent films. After earning praise across the international festival circuit, Ritwik Pareek's satirical comedy is now streaming on Prime Video in India and more than 200 countries. Backed by filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Nikkhil Advani and Vasan Bala, the film combines dark humour with a thoughtful look at faith and superstition.
Dug Dug arrives on Prime Video after festival acclaim
Written and directed by Ritwik Pareek, Dug Dug is produced by Prerna Pareek and the filmmaker under the Bottle Rocket Pictures banner. Following its successful festival run, celebrated filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Nikkhil Advani, Vikramaditya Motwane and Vasan Bala joined the project as executive producers, helping introduce the film to a wider audience.
The cast features Altaf Khan, Gaurav Soni and Yogendra Singh in leading roles, supported by Durga Lal Saini, Hemant Sharma, Jagdish Prasad Tak, Raju Gujjar and Priyanka Khandekar.
Dug Dug explores blind faith through satire
The story follows Thakur, an alcoholic who dies in a motorcycle accident under tragic circumstances. Soon afterwards, his missing motorbike mysteriously reappears at the exact location of the accident, leading villagers to believe it possesses supernatural powers. As more people begin offering alcohol to the motorcycle in search of miracles, an unlikely religion starts taking shape.
Using absurd situations and understated humour, Dug Dug explores how myths are created, accepted and eventually commercialised. Rather than mocking belief itself, the film questions the systems that exploit faith for personal or financial gain.
The film received widespread appreciation during its festival journey for its original screenplay, grounded performances and balanced social commentary. With its arrival on Prime Video, Dug Dug is now poised to reach a much larger global audience, highlighting the growing international appeal of India's independent cinema. The film began streaming on Prime Video on July 8, making its acclaimed festival favourite accessible to viewers in India and more than 200 countries worldwide.