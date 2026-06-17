Is India's Got Latent Season 2 Heading To OTT? Samay Raina Fuels Speculation

Samay Raina's Instagram poll reignited speculation about India's Got Latent Season 2.
Reports suggest auditions and production for the comedy talent show are underway.
Netflix and Amazon Prime Video emerged as possible OTT partners for the series.
India's Got Latent Season 2 could be preparing for a major comeback, if Samay Raina's latest social media activity is anything to go by. The comedian and content creator recently shared a cryptic Instagram Story that has left fans wondering whether the popular talent show is set to move beyond YouTube and partner with a major streaming platform.
The Story featured a chef emoji alongside a simple poll asking followers to choose between Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. With no explanation offered, the post quickly sparked widespread speculation online.
Is Samay Raina hinting at an OTT deal for India's Got Latent Season 2?
The vague poll prompted fans to develop several theories. While some suggested that Samay Raina could be working on a new comedy special or reality show, many linked the post directly to India's Got Latent Season 2.
The show's future has remained a topic of intense discussion since its sudden halt in February 2025 following controversy surrounding remarks made by guest panellists Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Mukhija.
Despite the setback, interest in the series has remained strong, with viewers continuing to call for its return.
What we know about India's Got Latent Season 2 so far
Earlier this year, Samay Raina confirmed during a stand-up performance that India's Got Latent would return. Reports later suggested that auditions for the second season had already begun, while recent updates indicated that production was underway.
Rumours intensified after an alleged photograph from the new season's set surfaced online, reportedly featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.
Industry reports have further claimed that the makers are exploring two versions of the show, including a moderated edition and an uncensored cut. However, these reports remain unverified.
For now, neither Samay Raina nor the show's makers have confirmed any streaming partnership. Until an official announcement is made, fans will continue to speculate whether India's Got Latent Season 2 is preparing for a major OTT debut.