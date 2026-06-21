India's Got Latent Season 2: Samay Raina Wins Praise For Rebuking Misogynistic Remark

Comedian Samay Raina shut down a misogynistic audience remark during the premiere of India's Got Latent Season 2.
Raina has earned widespread praise on social media for challenging the remark.
Internet users have compared Raina's response to comedian Pranit More, who laughed at a sexist audience comment during his recent show.
Comedian Samay Raina made a comeback on India's Got Latent Season 2 on Saturday (June 20). Alia Bhatt and Sharvari were the special guests on the show to promote their upcoming film Alpha. The first episode opened to mixed reviews. Samay Raina has been praised for shutting down a misogynistic audience remark during the premiere. Raina's immediate rebuke of the audience member comes at a time when internet users are criticising Pranit More for not challenging a similar situation that happened at his show recently.
Samay Raina shuts down sexist remark
During the episode, when Raina asked the audience, "What does a girl like the most in a guy?" one person immediately replied, "Paisa (money)." Alia, unimpressed by the answer, asked, "Who said this?"
Raina interrupted, "Gareeb aadmi ne kaha hoga" (Some poor man must have said that), leaving both the panellists and the audience in stitches.
The clip was widely shared on Reddit, Instagram and X, with users praising the comedian for challenging the stereotype.
"Pranit hota toh hass deta bas," one Reddit user wrote. Another user added, "Meanwhile, Pranit – PEAK GURGAON CONTENT." A third user commented, "Pranit More should learn from Samay Raina."
On Instagram, one user shared the post with the caption, "Pranit More take notes!" Another user on X wrote, "Dekh le pranit more gadhe! Thats how you shut a misogynist a$$ like a pro!"
About the Rs 370 biryani controversy
Recently, during Pranit More's show in Gurugram, an audience member, identified as Himanshu Jangra, recounted spending Rs 370 on a biryani date and implied he expected to get intimate with the girl. More laughed at the exchange. He then posted the video online with the caption "Peak Gurgaon Content". This followed severe backlash on social media.
Maharashtra Cyber Police registered cases against both More and the audience member. The National Commission for Women (NCW) also stepped into the controversy by taking suo motu cognisance of the viral video, directing the Haryana Police to take stringent action against those involved.
About India's Got Latent season 2
India's Got Latent returned one year after facing severe backlash over an inappropriate remark by influencer Ranveer Allahbadia, sparking criticism and multiple FIRs. Later, Raina had to delete all previous episodes from YouTube.
Season 2 is currently streaming on YouTube and Netflix.