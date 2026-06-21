India's Got Latent Season 2: Samay Raina Wins Praise For Rebuking Misogynistic Remark

Comedian Samay Raina made a comeback on India's Got Latent Season 2 on Saturday (June 20). Alia Bhatt and Sharvari were the special guests on the show to promote their upcoming film Alpha. The first episode opened to mixed reviews. Samay Raina has been praised for shutting down a misogynistic audience remark during the premiere. Raina's immediate rebuke of the audience member comes at a time when internet users are criticising Pranit More for not challenging a similar situation that happened at his show recently.