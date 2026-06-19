Samay Raina Returns With India's Got Latent Season 2; Comedy-Talent Show To Stream On Netflix And YouTube

Samay Raina and collaborator Balraj Singh Ghai announced the return of India's Got Latent Season 2 through a promotional video.
The upcoming season will stream simultaneously on both Netflix and YouTube.
Raina also revealed that one of his upcoming stand-up comedy specials will soon be released on Netflix.
Stand-up comedian Samay Raina is back with India's Got Latent Season 2. The popular comedy-talent show will stream on Netflix and YouTube simultaneously, Raina confirmed in an announcement video on Friday.
In the video, Raina also revealed that the episodes will have the same duration on both services.
Samay Raina announces India's Got Latent 2
Netflix released an announcement video featuring Raina and his creative collaborator, Balraj Singh Ghai. Towards the end of the video, the comedian also announced that one of his upcoming stand-up comedy specials will arrive on the streaming giant soon.
The two-minute announcement video opens with Ghai asking Raina if the show is genuinely moving to Netflix. When Ghai accuses him of betraying YouTube, a bodyguard standing behind the comedian says, "You have to do it for the money."
Ghai asks Raina, "How much money do you want to earn? Will you forget your fans for money?" As Ghai and Raina argue, Raina confirms the simultaneous release.
When Ghai asks why viewers would choose Netflix to watch the show, Raina says, "There are no ads on Netflix." A man playing a Netflix representative says that the streamer likes acquiring shows that have already performed well, adding, "And there is no comment section either, so people won’t be able to abuse you."
Raina says the abuse will be there in the show as it has no filter.
India's Got Latent 2 release date
The new season of the controversial show will start streaming from June 20 at 7 pm on Netflix and YouTube, with new episodes dropping every two weeks thereafter.
About India's Got Latent controversy
The first season, which came out in 2025 on YouTube, landed in controversy after guest judge Ranveer Allahbadia asked a contestant an inappropriate question about his parents, triggering widespread backlash on social media. It followed multiple FIRs against Allahbadia and the show's makers.
The makers had to remove the show, and it even got into legal trouble. Raina, Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani and Apoorva Mukhija even received death threats.