Total Eclipse of The Heart Singer Bonnie Tyler Dead At 75

Bonnie Tyler has died at 75.
The singer broke out with Total Eclipse of the Heart.
Tyler had been fighting an illness.
Bonnie Tyler, the 1980s rock legend best known for Total Eclipse Of The Heart, has died aged 75. According to The New York Times, Tyler passed away on Wednesday at a hospital in Portugal after fighting an illness, according to a post shared on her official Facebook account. As per the post, she had undergone emergency intestinal surgery in Faro, where she had a home. She was later placed in a coma and remained in intensive care.
She began as a teenage backing singer before releasing several albums of her own in the 1970s. But it wasn't until the early 1980s, when she started working with American lyricist Jim Steinman, that she had her commercial breakthrough. After her debut single failed to chart, Tyler broke through with Lost in France, which hit the UK Top 10, followed by More Than a Lover. Her career gained further momentum after surgery for vocal cord nodules permanently altered her voice, giving it the raspy quality that became her signature.
Bonnie Tyler's Greatest Hits
It's a Heartache strode as her first major international hit, reaching No. 3 in the United States and No. 4 in the UK.
Tyler accomplished global superstardom in 1983 with Total Eclipse of the Heart, written and produced by Jim Steinman. The power ballad topped the charts in both the UK and the US, while also becoming a No. 1 hit across several other countries. She was nominated for a best female vocal Grammy three times - for the Total Eclipse of the Heart single, album Faster Than The Speed Of Night and the single Here She Comes.
Faster Than the Speed of Night, became her first UK No. 1 album. In later years, Tyler continued to perform and record music. She represented the United Kingdom at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2013 with Believe in Me. In 2021, she released her 18th studio album, The Best Is Yet to Come, followed by her autobiography, Straight From the Heart, in 2023.