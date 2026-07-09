Total Eclipse of The Heart Singer Bonnie Tyler Dead At 75

She began as a teenage backing singer before releasing several ​albums of her own in the 1970s. But it wasn't until the early 1980s, when she started working with American lyricist Jim Steinman, that she had her commercial breakthrough. After her debut single failed to chart, Tyler broke through with Lost in France, which hit the UK Top 10, followed by More Than a Lover. Her career gained further momentum after surgery for vocal cord nodules permanently altered her voice, giving it the raspy quality that became her signature.