Punjabi Singer Inder Kaur Found Dead; Family Alleges Abduction And Murder

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The Punjabi singer Inder Kaur's death case has shocked fans after the 29-year-old artist was found dead in a Ludhiana canal days after going missing. Her family has alleged abduction and coercion, while police continue investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

Inder Kaur Death
Summary of this article

  • Punjabi singer Inder Kaur's death case remains under active police investigation.

  • Family alleges abduction and marriage pressure linked to Ludhiana canal death.

  • Singer had over 124,000 followers before the tragic death shocked fans online.

The Punjabi singer Inder Kaur's death case has drawn widespread attention after the 29-year-old singer, also known as Yashinder Kaur, was found dead in the Neelo canal near Ludhiana. The singer had been missing for several days before her body was recovered on Tuesday morning at around 11 a.m. Police have since launched a murder investigation and are examining multiple angles linked to the case.

According to family members, Inder Kaur had left home to purchase household items but did not return. After repeated attempts to contact her failed, relatives reportedly began searching and later approached the authorities.

Family claims abduction and forced marriage pressure

Serious allegations have now emerged from the singer’s family. As reported by Punjab News Live, it was alleged that Inder Kaur had been abducted at gunpoint and pressured into marriage against her wishes.

Her relatives claimed she rejected the proposal and was later killed. The allegations remain under police investigation and no official conclusions have yet been announced.

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During the inquiry, investigators reportedly learned that Inder Kaur knew a man identified as Sukhwinder Singh, originally from Moga and currently based in Canada. Family members alleged that despite being married with children, he had continued insisting on marriage.

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It was further alleged by the family that the crime had been planned from abroad and that the accused had left the country after orchestrating the incident. Police are now examining these claims alongside other evidence.

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Inder Kaur had built a strong online following, with more than 124,000 Instagram followers. News of her death triggered emotional reactions from fans, many expressing grief and disbelief.

The singer had gone missing on May 13, and authorities continue to investigate the case.

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