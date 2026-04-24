Murder-Charged Singer D4vd Possessed ‘Significant Amount Of Child Pornography,’ Prosecutors Say

Summary of this article
Prosecutors found 8 terabytes of data on D4vd's iCloud storage account.
An additional 20 to 30 terabytes of raw data has also been discovered across various devices.
The singer has been charged with the murder of a teenager.
US singer D4vd has been accused of murdering 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose dismembered body was found in September in a Tesla linked to the singer's address. Prosecutors have claimed to discover a "significant amount of child pornography" from D4vd's iCloud account, prosecutors said.
What prosecutors found in D4vd iCloud
The data has been discovered through search warrants in the murder case of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, prosecutors said in court on Thursday (April 23).
Prosecutors alleged D4vd repeatedly sexually abused the teen before killing and mutilating her body, which, according to them, the singer did for "financial gain" to protect his lucrative music career.
During the court hearing on Thursday, the prosecutors claimed that they found 8 terabytes of data on an iCloud storage account, reported Variety. Only one terabyte of data has been downloaded so far; it is still unclear how much of the iCloud data contained child pornography.
An additional 20 to 30 terabytes of raw data across various devices has also been discovered. The district attorney's office is trying to transfer the data onto drives.
The digital data, body cam footage, DNA trace evidence, property reports, vehicle reports, photographs and forensic reports will now be handed over to D4vd's defence team.
He is scheduled to appear in court for the next hearing on Wednesday (April 29).
Prosecutors also alleged Rivas Hernandez was a witness to an investigation involving sexual acts with a minor. Meanwhile, D4vd has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
His attorneys have stated that they "will vigorously defend David's innocence" and believe that "evidence will show that David did not kill Celeste".