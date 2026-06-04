Nushrratt Bharuccha Breaks Silence On Viral Audio Controversy: 'Calm Your Wild Thoughts Down'

Nushrratt Bharuccha addresses viral Instagram story rumours

The actor took to Instagram Stories to explain the situation and shared a video from the same location where she had watched the match. According to Nushrratt, the sounds that triggered speculation came from a puppy present in the house. In her clarification, it was stated that the video had been deleted earlier because concerns were raised that it could be misinterpreted. She also urged users to avoid harassment and think responsibly before spreading assumptions online.