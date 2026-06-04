Nushrratt Bharuccha Breaks Silence On Viral Audio Controversy: 'Calm Your Wild Thoughts Down'

Nushrratt Bharuccha linked viral Instagram story sounds to a puppy.
Actor shared video evidence and dismissed fake clarification screenshots.
Viral Instagram story controversy sparked widespread social media speculation online.
Nushrratt Bharuccha has finally responded to the controversy surrounding her viral Instagram story after days of intense online speculation. The actor found herself at the centre of social media chatter when a video she posted while watching the IPL 2026 final sparked rumours over unusual sounds that some users claimed could be heard in the background. As discussions continued to gain momentum online, Nushrratt has now offered a detailed clarification and urged people not to jump to conclusions.
Nushrratt Bharuccha addresses viral Instagram story rumours
The actor took to Instagram Stories to explain the situation and shared a video from the same location where she had watched the match. According to Nushrratt, the sounds that triggered speculation came from a puppy present in the house. In her clarification, it was stated that the video had been deleted earlier because concerns were raised that it could be misinterpreted. She also urged users to avoid harassment and think responsibly before spreading assumptions online.
Actor shares proof and dismisses fake clarification posts
To support her explanation, Nushrratt uploaded footage showing the puppy and the room where the match was being watched. She also addressed another issue that surfaced during the controversy.
The actor clarified that a screenshot circulating on social media as her official response was fake and had not been posted by her. She warned followers against believing unauthorised content and encouraged them to verify information before sharing it further.
The controversy quickly became one of the most talked-about entertainment stories online, with many users debating the incident without any confirmation from the actor. Nushrratt's latest clarification appears to have put an end to the speculation.
On the work front, Nushrratt Bharuccha will next be seen alongside Manoj Bajpayee in Ghooskhor Pandut, whose title is expected to be changed, as well as the upcoming film Bun Tikki.