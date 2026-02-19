Ghooskhor Pandat Title Withdrawn After Supreme Court Hearing, Neeraj Pandey Assures Change

Ghooskhor Pandat's title was withdrawn after the Supreme Court observations.

  • Ghooskhor Pandat's title withdrawn after Supreme Court plea.

  • Neeraj Pandey assures the new title will not be similar.

  • Manoj Bajpayee's Netflix film controversy has been resolved in court.

Ghooskhor Pandat title withdrawn development has brought an end to the legal tussle surrounding the upcoming Netflix film. The Supreme Court disposed of the plea after filmmaker Neeraj Pandey submitted an affidavit confirming that the original title, along with all publicity material, had been withdrawn. The matter had reached the court following objections that the title was offensive to a section of society.

Supreme Court on Ghooskhor Pandat

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan accepted the affidavit and observed that the issue should now reach a quietus. Earlier, the court had made it clear that freedom of expression does not extend to denigrating communities. The petition had sought a stay on the film’s release on Netflix, arguing that the title itself was problematic.

In his affidavit, Neeraj Pandey stated that the title Ghooskhor Pandat “stands unequivocally withdrawn and shall not be used in any manner whatsoever.” He also assured the court that any new title would not be similar to or evocative of the earlier one.

Neeraj Pandey title withdrawal explained

The filmmaker further clarified that the new title, once finalised, would reflect the narrative accurately and avoid the concerns that triggered the controversy. While the revised name has not yet been announced, Pandey has given a clear undertaking that it will steer clear of the objections raised.

About Ghooskhor Pandat

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the film is a fictional crime drama led by Manoj Bajpayee. It revolves around a morally complex police officer navigating corruption and conspiracy during a tense investigation. The cast also includes Nushrat Bharuccha, Saqib Saleem, Akshay Oberoi and Divya Dutta.

With the Supreme Court film title case now settled, attention shifts back to the project itself. The film is slated for release on Netflix later this year.

Published At:
