Ghooskhor Pandat Row: Netflix Agrees To Change Title After Delhi HC Hearing

In the Ghooskhor Pandat row, Netflix informed the Delhi High Court that the makers have taken a conscious decision to change the film’s title following objections.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ghooskhor Pandat
A Still From Ghooskhor Pandat Photo: Netflix
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ghooskhor Pandat row reaches Delhi High Court.

  • Netflix agrees to change the film title.

  • Petition over communal offence disposed of by the court.

The petition seeking a stay on release was disposed of after the platform assured the court that promotional material had been withdrawn.The Ghooskhor Pandat row has taken a decisive turn, with Netflix agreeing to change the film’s title after the matter reached the Delhi High Court. During the hearing, the streaming platform told the court that the producer of the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer had taken a “conscious decision” to adopt an alternative title that better reflects the film’s narrative and intent.

Delhi High Court disposes petition

The submission was made in response to a petition filed by Mahender Chaturvedi, who sought a stay on the film’s release and streaming. The petitioner argued that the title Ghooskhor Pandat was defamatory and communally offensive, claiming it tarnished the image of Hindu priests and a particular community. The plea also alleged that the proposed content could be socially inflammatory.

Taking note of Netflix’s statement, the court observed that the grievance primarily concerned the title. After being informed that the makers had agreed to change it and that all related promotional material had already been removed from social media platforms, the court found no reason to continue with the proceedings. The petition was subsequently disposed of.

Related Content
Related Content

The controversy had intensified in recent days, with calls for a ban from certain groups. However, with Netflix’s assurance and the decision to rename the project, the immediate legal hurdle appears to have been cleared.

Manoj Bajpayee In Ghooskhor Pandat - Netflix
Ghooskhor Pandat Controversy: FWICE Says ‘No Cooperation’ With Makers

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

About the film

Produced by Neeraj Pandey, the film stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role as a corrupt police officer. The ensemble cast includes Divya Dutta, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Saqib Saleem, Shraddha Das, Akshay Oberoi and Kiku Sharda.

The film is scheduled to release on the OTT platform Netflix.

Kennedy Film Poster - IMDb
Kennedy Official Trailer Out: Rahul Bhat Leads Anurag Kashyap’s Noir Thriller

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs UAE LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Glenn Phillips Removes Kaushik, Score 156/3 After 18

  2. Netherlands Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Bas de Leede Unbeaten 72 Guides Dutch To First Tournament Victory

  3. England Vs West Indies Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: ENG Look To Overcome Nepal Scare Against WI

  4. Australia Vs Ireland Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Injury-hit Aussies Begin Campaign As Heavy Favourites

  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Must-Win Test For Afghans Against Group Leaders Proteas

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bihar’s Ban On Obscene Bhojpuri Songs Returns — But Has Anything Changed?

  2. Growth Without Workers: How India Engineered the Collapse of Trade Unions

  3. Sharad Pawar Hospitalised in Pune After Breathing Discomfort

  4. Counting Pills, Continued Wait: Hidden Mental Health Toll On Women In Kashmir

  5. Bonded Labour: India’s Unfinished Promise Of Freedom

Entertainment News

  1. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  2. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  3. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  4. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  5. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. With Epstein Files Out In The Open, What The Global Fallout Is

  2. A Trade Pact Days Before the Polls: Bangladesh Set To Usher In A New Political Chapter

  3. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

  4. Ripple Effect: Lasting Impacts Of Epstein Files

  5. Bangladesh Seeks UN Help To Probe Killing Of Student Leader Hadi

Latest Stories

  1. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Madras HC Permits Producer To Withdraw Plea Against CBFC

  2. Netherlands Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Bas de Leede Unbeaten 72 Guides Dutch To First Tournament Victory

  3. West Bengal Final Electoral Roll Likely by End of February, Says CEO

  4. 2026 Winter Olympics: Check Best Photos From Day 3 Events At Cortina

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  6. The Artificial In Art: At The Intersection Of AI And Tech At India Art Fair 2026

  7. Maxwell Refuses to Answer Questions In U.S. Congressional Epstein Probe

  8. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Producer Moves Madras HC To Withdraw Writ Petition Against CBFC