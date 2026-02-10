Ghooskhor Pandat Row: Netflix Agrees To Change Title After Delhi HC Hearing

The petition seeking a stay on release was disposed of after the platform assured the court that promotional material had been withdrawn.The Ghooskhor Pandat row has taken a decisive turn, with Netflix agreeing to change the film’s title after the matter reached the Delhi High Court. During the hearing, the streaming platform told the court that the producer of the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer had taken a “conscious decision” to adopt an alternative title that better reflects the film’s narrative and intent.