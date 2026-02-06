Manoj Bajpayee Issues Statement After FIR On Neeraj Pandey's Ghooskhor Pandat: 'Film Not A Statement On Any Community'

Netflix India recently announced Manoj Bajpayee's new film with Neeraj Pandey. Titled Ghooskhor Pandat, the crime thriller is directed by Ritesh Shah. Soon after the teaser was unveiled, the title triggered backlash from a section of users, especially the Brahmin community, who alleged that the term "Pandat" in the title of the film tarnished the reputation of the community. A petition was filed at the Delhi High Court, seeking a stay on the film release, followed by a legal notice and an FIR in Lucknow. Neeraj Pandey on Friday issued an official statement, acknowledging "causing hurt" and decided to take down the promotional materials. Now, Manoj has also issued a note defending the makers.