Manoj Bajpayee Issues Statement After FIR On Neeraj Pandey's Ghooskhor Pandat: 'Film Not A Statement On Any Community'

Ghooskhor Pandat received backlash over its title.
Social media platforms are flooded with criticism and backlash against the makers.
Neeraj Pandey and Manoj Bajpayee reacted to the controversy.
Netflix India recently announced Manoj Bajpayee's new film with Neeraj Pandey. Titled Ghooskhor Pandat, the crime thriller is directed by Ritesh Shah. Soon after the teaser was unveiled, the title triggered backlash from a section of users, especially the Brahmin community, who alleged that the term "Pandat" in the title of the film tarnished the reputation of the community. A petition was filed at the Delhi High Court, seeking a stay on the film release, followed by a legal notice and an FIR in Lucknow. Neeraj Pandey on Friday issued an official statement, acknowledging "causing hurt" and decided to take down the promotional materials. Now, Manoj has also issued a note defending the makers.
Manoj Bajpayee reacts to Ghooskhor Pandat title row
Manoj, taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, shared Neeraj Pandey's statement and wrote that he "respects the emotions and concerns people have shared" and takes them seriously.
"When something you are part of causes hurt to some people, it makes you pause and listen," he wrote.
"As an actor, I come to a film through the character and the story I am playing," he added, saying that in the film he portrayed a "flawed individual" and it's about his journey of "self-realisation."
"This was not meant to be a statement about any community," Bajpayee clarified.
Defending Pandey, the National Award-winner wrote, "In my experience of working with Neeraj Pandey, there has been a consistent seriousness and care in how he approaches his films."
"The filmmakers have decided to take down the promotional material, in light of the public sentiment. This reflects the seriousness with which the concerns are being taken," he concluded his post.
FIR against Ghooskhor Pandat
Neeraj and Manoj's statements come amid legal proceedings and an FIR registered at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow against the makers of Ghooskhor Pandat. According to the FIR, the title and content "hurt religious and caste sentiments" and threaten public harmony, reported ANI.
Ghooskhor Pandat is slated for release in 2026. It also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Saqib Saleem, Akshay Oberoi, and Divya Dutta, among others, in significant roles.