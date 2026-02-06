Neeraj Pandey Issues Statement On Ghooskhor Pandat Title Controversy, Acknowledges 'Causing Hurt'

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey has finally reacted to Ghooskhor Pandat title row. He said they have decided to take down all the promotional materials for the time being.

Neeraj Pandey
Neeraj Pandey on Ghooskhor Pandat title row Photo: Wikipedia, Netflix
  • Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming film, Ghooskhor Pandat, with Neeraj Pandey, has landed in controversy over its title.

  • A petition has been filed, and a legal notice has also been sent. An FIR has been registered in Lucknow against the makers.

  • Neeraj Pandey, the producer and writer of the film, has issued a statement over the title row.

The teaser for Ghooskhor Pandat, starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role, was recently unveiled at a Netflix event in Mumbai. Soon after the teaser was launched, it stirred controversy for its title. There were strong objections from the Brahmin community and several social organisations to the term 'Pandit' in the film's title. Ashutosh Dubey, a Mumbai-based advocate, has sent a legal notice to Netflix and the makers, objecting to the title, describing it as "defamatory, community vilifying, unconstitutional, and socially incendiary." Advocate Vineet Jindal has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court, seeking a stay on the film's release. 

Ghooskhor Pandat is directed by Ritesh Shah and co-written by Shah and Neeraj Pandey. In a statement, Pandey has reacted to Ghooskhor Pandat title row.

Neeraj Pandey issues statement on Ghooskhor Pandat title row

Pandey on Friday took to his Instagram handle to share an official statement, in which he asserted that Ghooskhor Pandat is a "fictional cop drama, and the term “Pandat” is used simply as a colloquial name for a fictional character."

He also clarified that the story "focuses on an individual’s actions and choices and does not comment on or represent any caste, religion, or community."

The Special Ops director also said that as a filmmaker, he approaches his work with a "deep sense of responsibility - to tell stories that are thoughtful and respectful."

Like his earlier work, Ghooskhor Pandat has also been created with "sincere intent and solely to entertain audiences," he said, adding, "We understand that the title of the film has caused hurt to some viewers, and we genuinely acknowledge those feelings." So, the team has decided to "take down all promotional materials for the time being", as they "believe the film should be experienced in its entirety and understood in the context of the story we intended to tell, rather than judged on partial glimpses."

Have a look at the post here.

FIR filed against Ghooskhor Pandat

According to ANI, an FIR has been registered at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow against the makers, alleging that its title and content "hurt religious and caste sentiments" and threaten public harmony.

Along with Manoj Bajpayee, the film also stars Nushrat Bharuccha, Saqib Saleem, Akshay Oberoi, and Divya Dutta. The release date is yet to be announced.

