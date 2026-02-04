Taapsee Pannu's Gandhari To Arrive On Netflix; Check Out First-Look Stills

Taapsee Pannu's Gandhari will premiere on Netflix.
Netflix shared Pannu's first look on social media.
The crime thriller is directed by Devashish Makhija.
Netflix on Tuesday (February 3) announced its 2026 slate for Indian films and web series. The line-up includes some new titles and the return of some popular shows. Ikka, starring Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna, Family Business, featuring Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma, Legacy with R Madhavan, and Parineeti Chopra's Talaash: A Mother's Search, among others, are some of the biggest Netflix releases for 2026. Taapsee Pannu's Gandhari will also stream on the OTT giant.
Netflix announces Taapsee Pannu's Gandhari
Taapsee Pannu's first look from Gandhari was unveiled alongside the announcement. She is joined by Ishwak Singh. Gandhari is directed by Devashish Makhija with a script by Kanika Dhillon, who has also served as the producer.
Apart from Taapsee and Ishwak, Chhaya Kadam, Swastika Mukherjee, Mita Vashisht, and Jatin Sarna round out the cast.
Sharing the pics on Instagram, the streamer wrote, "You’ve seen a mother’s love. Now meet her rage. Watch Gandhari, coming soon, only on Netflix (sic)."
Gandhari plot
The official synopsis of the film reads, "After her little daughter is abducted in a crowded railway station and a brutal attack leaves her temporarily blind, a grieving mother must rise from her trauma and confront a shadowy child-trafficking nexus embedded deep within a town of shape-shifters and ancient lore — becoming a mythic force of vengeance to save her daughter and the lost children before they disappear forever.
The team of Gandhari shares: “With Gandhari, we wanted to tell a visceral, emotionally driven action story rooted in a mother’s fierce instinct to protect her child. The film brings together intense action, mystery and deeply personal stakes, led by a powerful female protagonist on an uncompromising journey.”
Gandhari's release date is yet to be announced.