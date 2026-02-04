Taapsee Pannu's Gandhari To Arrive On Netflix; Check Out First-Look Stills

Netflix on Tuesday (February 3) announced its 2026 slate for Indian films and web series. The line-up includes some new titles and the return of some popular shows. Ikka, starring Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna, Family Business, featuring Anil Kapoor and Vijay Varma, Legacy with R Madhavan, and Parineeti Chopra's Talaash: A Mother's Search, among others, are some of the biggest Netflix releases for 2026. Taapsee Pannu's Gandhari will also stream on the OTT giant.