Is 'Haseen Dillruba 3' On Cards? Here's What Taapsee Pannu Has To Say

Haseen Dillruba 3 on cards?
Taapsee Pannu on 'Haseen Dillruba 3'
info_icon

Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey starrer 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba', the sequel to the 2021 film 'Haseen Dillruba', is all set to premiere on Netflix this week on August 9. Sunny Kaushal is the new addition to Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. In a recent interview, Taapsee was asked if there will be a third part of the film. Here's what she said. 

It is to note that, 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' is Taapsee Pannu and Kanika Dhillon’s fifth collaboration after 'Manmarziyaan', 'Haseen Dillruba', 'Rashmi Rocket', and 'Dunki'.

When asked if 'Haseen Dillruba 3' is on cards, Taapsee told News 18 Showsha, ''Hopefully, Haseen Dillruba baar baar aati rahegi and kabhi jaaye hi na (Haseen Dillruba will keep coming and never go).'' She added, ''You’ll see a lot of collaborations between me and Kanika in the future as well. Now we’re thinking of so many things that we can do together''.

Taapsee was also all praise for Kanika. She said that Kanika's USP lies in creating ‘grey’ women that strongly resonate with her. She shared, “I realised that Kanika can make me do anything. The next thing she made me do was Haseen Dillruba, which became a franchise very close to my heart. She writes my kind of relatable women so well. These are the women who’ll make mistakes but will own up to them and will be honest about the fact that they did something wrong''.

Taapsee Pannu with her husband Mathias Boe - Instagram
Taapsee Pannu Cuts Her Birthday Cake With Husband Mathias Boe In Paris; Makes THIS Special Wish

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Taapsee further said that there’s ''something very beautiful about Kanika’s protagonists being grey and vulnerable''. The actress also said Kanika has a very unique style of writing and both understand each other as an actor-writer duo.

'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' also stars Jimmy Shergill. The suspense thriller is directed by Jayprad Desai. It is written by Kanika Dhillon and backed by Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series Films.

