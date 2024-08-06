Is 'Haseen Dillruba 3' On Cards? Here's What Taapsee Pannu Has To Say

Taapsee was also all praise for Kanika. She said that Kanika's USP lies in creating ‘grey’ women that strongly resonate with her. She shared, “I realised that Kanika can make me do anything. The next thing she made me do was Haseen Dillruba, which became a franchise very close to my heart. She writes my kind of relatable women so well. These are the women who’ll make mistakes but will own up to them and will be honest about the fact that they did something wrong''.