- Vipin was being taken to recover evidence—a container suspected to have held the accelerant used to set Nikki ablaze
- Nikki’s distraught father, Bhikari Singh Payla, had earlier demanded that the accused be shot and the family home razed
- In the hospital, Vipin maintained his innocence, claiming, “I have no remorse
Vipin Bhati, the principal accused in the brutal dowry-related murder of his wife, Nikki, was shot in the leg by police today after allegedly attempting to flee custody.
According to police, Vipin was being taken to recover evidence—a container suspected to have held the accelerant used to set Nikki ablaze—when the accused grabbed an officer's pistol and tried to escape near Sirsa roundabout. In response, officers opened fire, hitting him in the leg. He was immediately hospitalized and is now under police guard.
The incident comes days after Nikki succumbed to severe burn injuries at Safdarjung Hospital. She had been doused with a flammable liquid and set on fire by Vipin and other in-laws, in front of her young son and sister. Chilling video footage of the assault circulated widely, showing Nikki being dragged by her hair and engulfed in flames as she limped down the stairs.
In the hospital, Vipin maintained his innocence, claiming, “I have no remorse. I haven't killed her. She died on her own. Husband and wife often have fights… it is very common,” according to ANI.
Nikki’s distraught father, Bhikari Singh Payla, had earlier demanded that the accused be shot and the family home razed, arguing that only a guilty person would attempt to flee custody—a stance echoed by many in the wake of this horrific crime.
The police have registered FIRs against four family members—including Vipin, his mother-in-law, father-in-law, and his brother-in-law—under sections relating to murder and conspiracy. The other accused remain at large and are being actively pursued.
As of now, Vipin remains hospitalized under guard. The broader investigation continues as authorities seek to bring all involved to justice and address the deeply troubling specter of dowry violence that this case has once more illuminated.