Surat Murder Accused Shot and Injured During Police Operation in Navsari

Police said Mirza attacked an inspector with a knife when a 25-member team raided his hideout, prompting officers to open fire.

A history-sheeter wanted in a murder case in Gujarat’s Surat city was shot and injured during a police operation to capture him on Thursday, an official said.

The incident occurred in the morning at Dabhel village in Navsari district when the accused allegedly attempted to attack an inspector with a knife, according to a Surat Crime Branch official.

"Accused Salim Mirza aka Salman Lassi was recently booked by Bhestan police of Surat in a murder case. Based on a specific input about his hideout, a team of around 25 policemen raided a house in the morning. As soon as the police team entered the house, Mirza tried to attack an inspector using a knife, following which he was shot in the leg," a Crime Branch release said.

"He was immediately given primary treatment at a nearby hospital and then shifted to Surat Civil Hospital. Mirza has 15 criminal cases, including that of murder, attempt to murder and assault, against his name at different police stations of Surat city," the release added.

