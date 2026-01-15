Why The Whodunnit Is Cool Again And Shines With Its Celeb Quotient

Several A-list actors are increasingly drawn to the whodunnit since the resurgence of the genre’s popularity, first with Kenneth Branagh’s Murder on the Orient Express (2017), followed by Death on the Nile (2022)—both adaptations of iconic Agatha Christie novels. Knives Out (2019) has more than revived the genre; it has rewired it, making it larger, louder and flamboyant. It has also attracted stars in ensemble casts to the party, leading to great streaming success. Another interesting aspect of the genre is that the mystery formula lends itself to blending with other genres, such as comedy (Murder Mystery) (2019, 2022) or even social satire (Gosford Park) (2001).