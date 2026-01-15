Why The Whodunnit Is Cool Again And Shines With Its Celeb Quotient

As murder mysteries grow darker and more ambiguous, they’re becoming the most compelling playground for mainstream actors.

Lalita Iyer
Lalita Iyer
Updated on:
Updated on:
Still from Knives Out
Still from Knives Out Photo: IMDB
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The whodunnit has evolved from puzzle to social mirror.

  • The genre’s shift towards ensemble storytelling and flawed characters has made it a fertile space for mainstream actors.

  • From Knives Out to Paatal Lok and Kohrra, today’s whodunnits capture a widespread distrust of authority and certainty.

I was late to the Knives Out party, having caught the three films just a week before 2025 ended, and was nothing short of mystified by the attractive star cast, the seemingly big budget and the repeat orders. With three films and a series in the franchise, writer-director Rian Johnson has struck gold. Although none of the films provide the same kind of satiety that an Agatha Christie mystery novel does, they were all hugely successful and certainly a wave to ride on, as many other creators followed suit.

Several A-list actors are increasingly drawn to the whodunnit since the resurgence of the genre’s popularity, first with Kenneth Branagh’s Murder on the Orient Express (2017), followed by Death on the Nile (2022)—both adaptations of iconic Agatha Christie novels. Knives Out (2019) has more than revived the genre; it has rewired it, making it larger, louder and flamboyant. It has also attracted stars in ensemble casts to the party, leading to great streaming success. Another interesting aspect of the genre is that the mystery formula lends itself to blending with other genres, such as comedy (Murder Mystery) (2019, 2022) or even social satire (Gosford Park) (2001).

Related Content
Related Content

As for the audience—we all love it when there is a murder to solve. We love the smell of clues and being able to tell them from the red herrings. Above all, we love to find out that we were right, but are equally thrilled when we are wrong. That is the power of a murder mystery. It’s a win-win all the way.

Richard Osman’s Thursday Murder Club books also inspired a Netflix adaptation with major stars such as Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren and Ben Kingsley. Only Murders in the Building (now in its third season) (2021–present) was nothing short of a cultural phenomenon—a popular comedy-mystery series starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez as neighbours who start a true crime podcast to solve a murder in their building. The show is also known for its major guest stars and recurring roles, which have included Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd, Renée Zellweger, Dianne Wiest and Eva Longoria, among others. Crime here becomes a way to explore loneliness, ageing, grief and the strange intimacy of strangers living parallel lives.

For Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown, 2021), Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Jamie Lee Curtis (Knives Out) or even Sarah Snook (All Her Fault, 2025) and Minnie Driver in the recent Run Away (2026), the genre has offered an opportunity to reinvent like never before.

For nearly 15 years, Craig carried the weight of James Bond—an icon built on control, competence and emotional restraint. When he re-emerged in Knives Out as Benoit Blanc, with his sing-song Southern drawl and theatrics, it felt more like an exhale, a freeing. Craig wasn’t just shedding Bond; he was stepping into a version of masculinity that allowed for eccentricity, fallibility and play

Still from All Her Fault
Still from All Her Fault Photo: IMDB
info_icon

For Chris Evans, post his long tenure as Captain America in the Marvel franchise, OTT was a timely stop to expand his repertoire, with Defending Jacob (2020), the Apple TV crime drama in which he played an emotionally complex role of a father whose son is accused of murder, and then with the 2019 Knives Out, where he plays a charismatic, against-the-grain Ransom Drysdale amid an impressive ensemble cast.

Snook, post her Emmy-winning Shiv Roy in corporate drama Succession (2018-2023) was seeking projects that were “different”, perhaps warmer, more empathetic than Shiv. She plays Marissa Irvine in All Her Fault (2025)—a mother whose son goes missing after a playdate. Even though the Peacock series didn’t do as well as expected, Snook emotionally grounded the series and her performance was expansive and critically acclaimed.

Mare of Easttown
Mare of Easttown Photo: IMDB
info_icon

In Mare of Easttown (2021), Winslet’s detective is grieving, exhausted and often can’t keep pace with her own town’s secrets. The murder mystery unfolds alongside themes of generational trauma, female rage and small-town suffocation.

But there is a decisive shift in the whodunnit and it’s no more about the all-knowing detective and the hunger for neat answers. The new whodunnit reflects a world where authority is suspect and truth arrives incomplete, often messy, making it one of the most flexible and actor-friendly genres today. What it also does well is flatten the star system and lets the ensemble thrive.

Only Murders in the Building
Only Murders in the Building Photo: IMDB
info_icon

Contemporary mysteries like Mare of Easttown, Only Murders in the Building, and All Her Fault are less interested in solving crimes than in exposing social fault lines—bad parenting, class resentment, institutional failure and collective guilt. It’s less about whodunnit and more ‘whydunnit’. This evolution has made the genre unusually attractive to mainstream actors. Figures like Craig, Winslet and Snook are drawn to stories that favour ensemble dynamics and morally frayed characters with greater tonal range. They are flawed and weary, far removed from their star avatars. For stars long trapped in hero-centric storytelling, the modern whodunnit offers a playfulness with characters that are allowed to be compromised without explanation or redemption. Today’s mysteries aren’t about clever reveals or brilliant detectives but about social unease, moral ambiguity, and emotional fallout.

Still from Only Murders in the Building - IMBD
Only Murders In The Building Season 5 Review | Of Mobs, Billionaires And Secret Casinos

BY Lalita Iyer

Sonakshi Sinha in Dahaad
Sonakshi Sinha in Dahaad Photo: IMDB
info_icon

In India, whodunnits strip away the idea of the performative hero. Jaideep Ahlawat’s Hathiram Chaudhary in Paatal Lok (2020, 2025) is neither a hero nor articulate or morally superior, but his messiness and vulnerability is endearing. Shefali Shah in Delhi Crime (2019-2025) is calm and procedural, yet her authority emerges from her competence; Rasika Dugal, her associate, embodies a quiet intelligence and not overt strength. Sonakshi Sinha in Dahaad (2023) is just a woman doing her job and doing it well and Vijay Varma embodies menace through ordinariness.

This evolution reflects a cultural mood. Audiences today are suspicious of grand moral pronouncements and perfect endings. Shows like Paatal Lok, Dahaad, Delhi Crime and Kohrra (2023), often set in a social context, foreground atmosphere and systemic decay and nothing is tied up into a neat little package.

Still from Kohraa
Still from Kohraa Photo: IMDB
info_icon

The whodunnit, once conservative in structure, has become one of the most flexible ways to dramatise ambiguity and dichotomy. Its renewed appeal lies not in murder but in permission—permission for stories to be unresolved, for characters to be morally blurred, and for actors to inhabit silence as much as revelation. In moving away from spectacle and towards social unease, the genre has become one of the most emotionally honest spaces in mainstream storytelling. The crime may be the hook, but it is the unease that keeps us watching.

Stills from Jennifer’s Body (2009), Dahaad (2023), Dahmer (2022) & Killing Eve (2018-22) - Illustration
The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

BY Sakshi Salil Chavan

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs USA LIVE Score, U19 World Cup: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Bowled On 2 As ND Lose Early Wicket

  2. Zimbabwe Vs Scotland LIVE Score, U19 World Cup: Toss Delayed Due to Wed Outfield As ZIM Bank On Harare Familiarity

  3. Bangladesh Cricket In Turmoil: BCB Distances Itself From Their Director’s Remarks; Players To Boycott BPL Matches Today

  4. UPW Vs DC: Who Won Yesterday In Women's Premier League 2026 Match 7 – Check Result

  5. India Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: KL Rahul’s Rajkot Ton Meets Daryl Mitchell’s Cold-Blooded Chase In NZ 7-Wicket Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Roger Federer Revisits Australian Open Memories, Talks On Modern Tennis Era - Watch

  2. Jannik Sinner At Australia Open 2026: Italian Champion's Possible Path To Third Title

  3. Carlos Alcaraz At Australia Open 2026: Top Seed Spaniard's Possible Path To Maiden Title

  4. Novak Djokovic At Australia Open 2026: Serbian Great's Possible Path To Record 25th Grand Slam Title

  5. Australian Open 2026 Draw: Coco Gauff Vs Venus Williams, Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic Could Meet In Blockbuster Semis

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Kenta Nishimoto Live Score, BWF India Open 2026: Sen Eye Win Against Nishimoto

  2. BWF India Open, Day 2 Highlights: PV Sindhu Suffers Early Exit; Sat-Chi, Prannoy, Kidambi And Malvika Advance

  3. India Open 2026: PV Sindhu Suffers First Round Exit As Kidambi Srikanth Moves On

  4. India Open 2026: World No.3 Antonsen Skips BWF World Tour Super 750 Event Due To Delhi's Extreme Pollution

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen Zhi Yi-Presley Smith Live Streaming, BWF India Open Super 750: When And Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So

  2. Activists Warn Iron Ore Mining Near Tadoba-Tiger Corridor Could Damage Wildlife And Ecosystems

  3. Travel woes continue as Srinagar-Delhi train link remains elusive

  4. ‘Want To Go Back To Artistic Practice’: Bose Krishnamachari On Resigning From Kochi–Muziris Biennale Foundation

  5. Shah Bano’s Daughter Speaks: Truth Behind Bollywood Film Haq And Her Mother’s Historic Legal Battle

Entertainment News

  1. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  2. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  3. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  4. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  5. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. Jaishankar-Rubio Meeting: Can India Trust The United States?

  2. Padma Lakshmi: Very Dark Period in US Right Now

  3. Iran On The Cusp Of Executing Young Protestor Erfan Soltani, Trump Reacts

  4. K-Drama Releases This Week: No Tail to Tell, Positively Yours, Can This Love Be Translated? And More

  5. Iran Crisis: What’s Driving the Latest Wave of Protests?

Latest Stories

  1. BMC Elections 2026: Row Erupts Over Use Of Marker Pens Instead Of Indelible Ink

  2. IBPS RRB Clerk 2025 Prelims Result Expected Shortly: Direct Link to Download Scorecard

  3. Didi vs ED: Why Did Directorate Wait Two Years To Raid I-PAC: Trinamool Asks SC

  4. CBI Searches Multiple Kolkata Locations In Bank Fraud Case

  5. BMC Polls 2026: From Akshay Kumar To Aamir Khan, Bollywood Celebs Cast Their Votes

  6. Carlos Alcaraz At Australia Open 2026: Top Seed Spaniard's Possible Path To Maiden Title

  7. Rima Das Returns To Berlin Film Festival With Not A Hero

  8. Jannik Sinner At Australia Open 2026: Italian Champion's Possible Path To Third Title