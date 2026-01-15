Delhi Crime Data 2024: Burglary Cases Rise 30%, Attempt To Murder Incidents Rise

Burglary cases in Delhi rose by nearly 30 per cent in 2024, emerging as the fastest-growing crime category.
Attempt to murder cases also increased sharply last year, while murder figures showed marginal stability.
Delhi Police said enhanced patrolling and deployment were intensified in response to emerging crime trends.
Burglary emerged as the fastest-growing crime in the national capital in 2024, with cases rising sharply over the past year, while incidents of attempt to murder also saw a notable increase, according to the Delhi Statistical Hand Book 2025, PTI reported.
The handbook, made public on January 8, shows that Delhi recorded 8,965 burglary cases in 2024, a significant rise from 6,916 cases in 2023—an increase of about 29.6 per cent in a single year. According to PTI, the data point to a sustained upward trend in burglary-related offences over the last four years.
Burglary cases stood at 6,189 in 2022 and 2,637 in 2021, the figures show. A year-wise comparison reveals a sharp spike of nearly 135 per cent between 2021 and 2022, followed by an 11.8 per cent increase from 2022 to 2023, before climbing steeply again in 2024, PTI reported.
The handbook also highlights a rise in cases of attempt to murder, which emerged as the second most concerning category in terms of growth. The city reported 898 such cases in 2024, compared to 757 cases in 2023, reflecting an increase of around 18.6 per cent year-on-year.
Data show that 785 cases of attempt to murder were registered in 2022, while 761 cases were recorded in 2021.
In contrast, murder cases in the capital remained largely stable, with a marginal decline in 2024. Delhi registered 504 murder cases last year, slightly lower than the 506 cases reported in 2023, marking a decrease of about 0.4 per cent, according to PTI. The number of murder cases stood higher in 2022 at 509, while 459 cases were recorded in 2021.
Reacting to the crime trends, a senior police officer said, “Keeping in view the crime trends, Delhi Police has significantly intensified area domination and night patrolling, with focused deployment of additional police force at vulnerable and high-crime locations.
“Special pickets, mobile patrols, and increased foot patrols have been put in place, which has helped in effectively controlling cases in the city,” the officer added.
The statistical handbook provides a consolidated picture of crime patterns in the capital and forms the basis for operational planning by law enforcement agencies.
(With inputs from PTI)