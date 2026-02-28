Retro Express | When Love Arrived Enclosed In Envelopes

Long before typing bubbles and blue ticks got our hearts racing, Hindi cinema understood that romance needed distance, and a handwritten letter to bridge it.

Lalita Iyer
Lalita Iyer
Updated on:
Updated on:
Maine Pyar Kiya Still
Maine Pyar Kiya Still Photo: Youtube
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • There was a time when handwritten letters drove romance and drama in Hindi cinema.

  • In the films of yore, love needed distance to exist—letters created waiting, longing, projection.

  • Every letter also needed a dakiya, the postman, who came on a cycle, bearing letters and postcards and sometimes a money order.

There was a time before WhatsApp when movies had letters, post boxes, stamps, waiting and longing. It was a time when handwritten letters drove romance and drama—there were misplaced letters, intercepted letters, lost and found letters, poetic voiceovers, letters with flowers in them, sometimes even a photograph. You couldn’t slide into each other’s DMs, but you could send your lover a perfumed letter. In the 60s and 70s, love did not arrive instantly. It travelled, often creased, weather-beaten, sometimes entirely blotted out by rain, across cities and villages. It arrived in envelopes, tucked into books, slipped under doors. It was read secretly under a tree, in a nook or in bed, in the half-light of longing. The handwritten letter was not just a prop. It was plot.

Take Kamal Amrohi’s Pakeezah (1972), where one of Hindi cinema’s most famous romantic gestures is not a meeting but a note. In it, a stranger writes to a sleeping woman: “Aapke paon dekhe, bahut haseen hain. Inhein zameen par mat utariyega, maile ho jayenge.” This line transformed anonymity into intimacy and is pure cinematic foreplay. In an era of social boundaries and restrained interaction, the handwritten word made such an emotional risk possible.

Pakeezah Still
Pakeezah Still Photo: Youtube
info_icon

Sometimes, the letters were not even seen, they were sung. In Prem Pujari (1970), the song “Phoolon Ke Rang Se” is structured as a love letter being written, unfolding like a lyrical dispatch from a foreign land—each line a metaphor standing in for physical absence. The lover writes because he cannot arrive, and his beloved receives it, or at least he imagines so.

Related Content
Related Content

In the films of yore, love needed distance to exist—letters created waiting, longing, projection; they carried more than words; they carried imagination. Lovers often fell in love, not with each other, but with the written word that allowed them to become each other’s fantasies.

In some films, a letter was an emotional negotiation, albeit in keeping with social protocol. Like Saraswatichandra (1968), which is steeped in literary tradition, where letters function almost as emotional negotiations. Here, writing is restrained and feelings are confessed carefully, shaped by social norms. Love is not declared—it is carefully drafted and sent with a flower by Nutan to her beloved.

Prem Pujari Still
Prem Pujari Still Photo: Youtube
info_icon

Sometimes, even when the lovers are with each other, the song is about a letter. “Likhe jo khat tujhe” in Kanyadaan (1968) is literally an ode to ‘All the letters I wrote before’ from Shashi Kapoor to Asha Parekh.

Letters, however, were not always gentle. In Sangam (1964), written communication becomes emotional evidence—of intimacy and ultimately, of guilt. Letters expose what polite conversation conceals, turning private feeling into moral complication and providing a motif for betrayal.

But every letter also needed a dakiya, the postman, who came on a cycle, bearing letters and postcards and sometimes a money order. The dakiya, although from another world, was worth waiting for; he was more than a harbinger of joy (or sometimes, sorrow)—a window to the world, a connection to the people who were far away but beloved. In Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein (1977), the dakiya (Rajesh Khanna) in “Dakiya daak laya” represented hope, change and good tidings and was much beloved.

Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein Still
Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein Still Photo: Youtube
info_icon

In Babul (1950), Dilip Kumar played the role of Ashok, a postmaster with a passion for song writing and music. In this love triangle, Bela (Sultana), the daughter of a poor postmaster is in love with Ashok, who in turn is attracted to rich girl Usha (Nargis). The film helped in creating Dilip Kumar’s doomed lover image, which made him the perfect king of tragedies in Bollywood.

Nazir Hussein as Postmaster Nivaran was pivotal in the storytelling for the social satire, Parakh (1960), set in a village with an ensemble cast of Sadhana, Jayant, Motilal, Leela Chitnis and others. The story unfolds when Nivaran gets a cheque of Rs 5 lakh, which he is supposed to give to the most honest person in the village.

In Sholay (1975), the postman (Mansaram) reads a letter to the blind Imam (A K Hangal) and in Swades (2004), the village postmaster (Rajesh Vivek) is one of the first persons Mohan Bhargava (Shah Rukh Khan) encounters while travelling to Charanpur to meet his nanny Kaveri Amma (Kishori Ballal).

Swades Still
Swades Still Photo: Youtube
info_icon

What these films understood instinctively is something our present moment resists: romance often needs delay. The time, between writing and receiving, allowed imagination to flourish. A letter could be reread and a new meaning could emerge each time. It was for posterity, something to come back to. The pause between dispatch and delivery created narrative tension—not only for the audience, but for the lovers themselves.

Unsurprisingly, the man who delivered hopes, dreams, joys and sorrows in an inland letter, postcard or the ominous telegram has also adapted to times—offering Aadhar services, postal insurance and postal savings schemes, but still collecting and delivering money orders in many places.

The slow-moving letters have given way to emails, messages, DMs and what not, and with that, patience and longing have gone out the window and instead been replaced by anxiety, FOMO and instant gratification. The physical distance between lovers once created the narrative tension that instant messaging has erased.

Silsila Still - Youtube
Retro Express | From Locking Flowers To Locking Lips

BY Lalita Iyer

Today, communication is in one continuous loop; there are no pauses or waiting or pining. Messages arrive before emotion has time to form. The blinking cursor has replaced the lingering sentence; the typing indicator has replaced anticipation. We no longer wait long enough to wonder.

Perhaps that is what the handwritten letter once gave Hindi cinema—wonder. Not certainty, not immediacy, but the fragile possibility that love, like the post, might still be on its way. That the dakiya will arrive, and although he may or may not have a letter for me, his arrival still means something.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Highlights: PAK Knocked Out After Narrow 5-Run Win Over Co-Hosts

  2. Jammu And Kashmir Script Ranji Trophy History, Crush Karnataka To Lift Maiden Title

  3. Salman Ali Agha To Be Sacked As Pakistan’s T20I Captain After T20 World Cup 2026 - Report

  4. PAK Vs SL, T20 World Cup: Pakistan Would Be 'Effectively Doing The Job Twice' – Anil Kumble's Big Warning

  5. IND Vs WI: Rinku Singh Set To Rejoin India For T20 World Cup Clash After Father’s Death, BCCI Secretary Confirms

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. An Argument Against The Ban On Sale Of Meat And Fish In Bihar

  2. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Pushes For On Long-Awaited Wayanad Churam Bypass Road

  3. Phoolan Devi: Memory, Myth, And The Villages Left Behind

  4. 14 JNU Students Arrested After Protest March, Sent To Judicial Custody Pending Verification

  5. Day In Pics: February 27, 2026

Entertainment News

  1. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

  2. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

  3. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  4. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  5. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. India And EU To Grant Each Other Most Favoured Nation Status

  2. China Urges Citizens To Evacuate Iran ‘As Soon As Possible’

  3. What An Undated, Unsigned Paper in Epstein Files Tells Us About World’s Elitist Sexploitation Club 

  4. Outlook Women’s Day Special: Crossing Out The 'Femme Fatale'

  5. Hindu Man Lynched In Bangladesh Over Alleged Extortion

Latest Stories

  1. Review: The Dead Fish, A Fugitive Novel For Our Times

  2. Taurus March 2026 Horoscope: Financial Growth, Career Pressure, Love Harmony And Health Care

  3. Why Does Talking About Kunan-Poshpora Still Trigger Violence?

  4. Wide, Wide World: In Conversation With Geoff Dyer

  5. The Neglected Interface of Hinduism and Its Foundation

  6. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Pushes For On Long-Awaited Wayanad Churam Bypass Road

  7. Gemini March 2026 Horoscope: Career Rise, Academic Focus, Prosperity And Romantic Progress

  8. Cancer March 2026 Horoscope: Travel Plans, Career Trials, Financial Caution And Emotional Lessons