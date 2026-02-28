Retro Express | When Love Arrived Enclosed In Envelopes

There was a time before WhatsApp when movies had letters, post boxes, stamps, waiting and longing. It was a time when handwritten letters drove romance and drama—there were misplaced letters, intercepted letters, lost and found letters, poetic voiceovers, letters with flowers in them, sometimes even a photograph. You couldn’t slide into each other’s DMs, but you could send your lover a perfumed letter. In the 60s and 70s, love did not arrive instantly. It travelled, often creased, weather-beaten, sometimes entirely blotted out by rain, across cities and villages. It arrived in envelopes, tucked into books, slipped under doors. It was read secretly under a tree, in a nook or in bed, in the half-light of longing. The handwritten letter was not just a prop. It was plot.