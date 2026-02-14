Retro Express | From Locking Flowers To Locking Lips

This Valentine’s Day, we explore how Bollywood’s longest romance has been with the kiss itself.

Lalita Iyer
Lalita Iyer
Updated on:
Updated on:
Silsila Still
Silsila Still Photo: Youtube
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Hindi cinema once treated a lip-lock as a moral emergency.

  • Pre-Independence cinema, influenced by theatre traditions and European filmmaking styles, did not tremble at the sight of intimacy.

  • Censorship forced cinema to create a language of longing that defined generations.

For an industry that runs on love, Bollywood has always been strangely suspicious of the kiss.

This Valentine’s Day, when streaming platforms serve us intimacy without coy cutaways and actors kiss with abandon, it’s easy to forget that Hindi cinema once treated a lip-lock as a moral emergency.

But here’s the twist: Indian cinema did not begin prudish.

The first kiss in an Indian movie was in 1929, in the silent film A Throw of Dice, in which Seeta Devi locked lips with Charu Roy on screen. Devika Rani and Himanshu Rai's lip-lock in Karma (1933) still remains one of the longest on-screen kisses in Indian film history. Pre-Independence cinema, influenced by theatre traditions and European filmmaking styles, did not tremble at the sight of intimacy.

So what changed?

Karma Still
Karma Still Photo: Wikimedia Commons
info_icon

The British left. Nation-building happened. And with it, came nervousness.

After Independence, the newly formed republic became cautious about cinema’s influence. The Cinematograph Act of 1952 formalised censorship in ways that reflected a moral anxiety about what films could do to “impressionable” minds. The Supreme Court articulated this fear with startling absolutism: “Film censorship becomes necessary because a film motivates thought and action and assures a high degree of attention and retention as compared to the printed word. The combination of act and speech, sight and sound in semi-darkness of the theatre with elimination of all distracting ideas will have a strong impact on the minds of the viewers and can affect emotions. Therefore, it has as much potential for evil as it has for good and has an equal potential to instil or cultivate violent or bad behaviour. It cannot be equated with other modes of communication.”

Related Content
Related Content

In 1954, 13,000 women in Delhi signed a petition urging Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to curb cinema’s potential to encourage “precocious sex habits.” One might ask—where were the men of Delhi at this point? Did they not have a counter to the petition?

But the subtext was clear: cinema was tainting the nation’s youth. The least we could do was protect the morality of a newly free country—surely moral laxity was not on the menu. The simple kiss became suspect, symbolising the root of all evil. There was no explicit legal ban on kissing. But culturally, the message was received.

And so began Bollywood’s most inventive phase. Censorship forced cinema to become lyrical. The absence of the kiss created a language of longing that defined generations. If lips could not meet, flowers would, birds would. Because how could Bollywood stop being romantic? If anything, it became operatic. Rain became foreplay. A brushing of hands carried voltage. A forehead touch felt seismic. Neck romance was a thing. Desire was contained in lyrics and a love song could accomplish what lips couldn’t, even if they quivered. Billowing saris could stand in for skin-to-skin contact, while the union unfolded in choreography. Anything could be a metaphor—even clothes flying away randomly from a clothesline. 

The camera would pan discreetly to two blossoms brushing against each other. Two birds would peck. Butterflies hovered. Waves crashed. A waterfall roared at precisely the right moment. The lovers would move closer, almost leaning in to kiss—and the frame would obligingly move away.

Roop Tera Mastana Rajesh Khanna Sharmila Tagore Still
Roop Tera Mastana Rajesh Khanna Sharmila Tagore Still Photo: Youtube
info_icon

Even marriage did not guarantee cinematic intimacy. In Kohra (1964), Waheeda Rehman attempts to wake her husband in a scene that feels almost apologetic in its flirtation. The presence of twin beds in the marital bedroom ensured that no one misunderstood the moral geography.

Yet repression did not extinguish sensuality. It refined it.

The 1960s mastered the art of suggestion. “Roop Tera Mastana” in Aradhana (1969) remains one of Hindi cinema’s most charged and steamy sequences—torrential rain, a fireplace, Sharmila Tagore in an orange bed sheet coyly not kissing bare-chested Rajesh Khanna—all of it provided a single-shot swirl of proximity, breath, shadow and longing. The choreography famously settled for nose-to-nose instead of lip-to-lip. The effect was electric nonetheless (of course a child had to be born out of wedlock).

Raj Kapoor, ever the provocateur, occasionally tested the waters. Mera Naam Joker (1970), Bobby (1973) pushed at boundaries and Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978) teased it again. RK Films flirted with boldness more often than most. But even Kapoor wrapped eroticism in metaphor—wet saris, transparent rain, vulnerable heroines caught between innocence and desire.

Raja Hindustani Still
Raja Hindustani Still Photo: youtube
info_icon

In the 1970s and 80s, although violence grew more explicit, romance often remained coded. The angry young man could smash skulls, but he could not kiss freely.

The turning point arrived tentatively. The kiss between Vinod Khanna and Madhuri Dixit in Dayavan (1988) was marketed as audacious, almost scandalous. That it caused such ripples revealed how far the industry had travelled from Devika Rani’s four-minute embrace.

With satellite television, MTV aesthetics, global exposure of the 90s, the frame was loosened further. The almost-kiss became a kiss. And soon, the bar was raised. Lovers in films like Raja Hindustani (1996) kissed in the rain for real, not metaphorically. The audience gasped—and then bought tickets.

By the 2000s, the kiss had become a publicity device, a marketable commodity. Emraan Hashmi built an entire career persona around it. Mallika Sherawat and Bipasha Basu were labelled “bold” for doing what global cinema considered ordinary.

Today, intimacy coordinators stand where once the censor loomed. Streaming platforms bypass some theatrical squeamishness. Couples kiss without a cutaway to a startled parrot. The nation survives.

And yet, something about the era of evasion lingers in collective memory.

The evolution of the Bollywood kiss, then, is not merely about morality loosening. It is about how a young nation negotiated modernity, sexuality and control—often on the bodies of its heroines. It is about how desire survived surveillance and eventually, stopped apologising.

So whenever we watch on-screen lovers lock lips without metaphor, it’s worth remembering that for decades, two flowers touching were doing the work of two mouths.

And perhaps that is Bollywood’s real genius—not that it learned to kiss again, but that even when it couldn’t, it made the whole country feel it.

Still from Om Shanti Om - IMDB
Retro Express | ‘Punarjanam’ As A Recipe For Revenge, Justice And Happily-ever-afters

BY Lalita Iyer

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa Vs New Zealand Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Kiwis Eye Strong Finish| NZ 165/7 (19)

  2. IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Will Pakistan Shake Hands With Indian Players? Salman Ali Agha Reveals

  3. India Vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND V PAK Clash

  4. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Australia Stunned By Zimbabwe, India Vs Pakistan Clouded By Rain

  5. Australia YouTuber Jake Jeakings In Heated Exchange With Pakistan Fan After Usman Tariq Controversy - Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. After the Wipeout: How Prashant Kishor Is Rebuilding Jan Suraaj As Bihar’s De Facto Opposition

  2. DMK Hits Back At Vijay, Says He Just Wants CM Post

  3. Ideology Or Pragmatism: What Drives The DMK’s Anathema To Coalition Rule?

  4. Attack On Historian S. Irfan Habib Highlights Growing Intolerance On Campuses

  5. Caste in Classrooms: Discrimination in Higher Education

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Bangladesh’s Democratic Mandate And Its Message To India And The World

  2. UN Financial Crisis: The Need For A Structural Overhaul

  3. Nepal Embassy Warns Citizens After Meghalaya Mine Tragedy

  4. Bangladesh Election Results 2026: BNP's New Son-Rise

  5. BNP Mandate Eases India’s Fears of Hardline Surge in Bangladesh

Latest Stories

  1. Pothole Deaths In India Rise 53% In 5 Years: 9,438 Killed Between 2020-2024

  2. Polyphonic Left, Proxy Islamophobia And Communal Engineering In Kerala

  3. EC Appoints NK Mishra As Special Observer For West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026

  4. Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra, Son Of Ramanand Sagar, Passes Away At 84

  5. Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty In US Plot To Assassinate Khalistani Leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

  6. Pakistan Vs Germany Hockey Highlights, FIH Pro League: Honamas Drub Green Shirts In Hobart

  7. Ireland Vs Oman Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Lorcan Tucker's 94* Power IRE To 96-Run Victory Over OMN

  8. O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Fails To Earn In Double-Digit