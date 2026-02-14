Retro Express | From Locking Flowers To Locking Lips

After Independence, the newly formed republic became cautious about cinema’s influence. The Cinematograph Act of 1952 formalised censorship in ways that reflected a moral anxiety about what films could do to “impressionable” minds. The Supreme Court articulated this fear with startling absolutism: “Film censorship becomes necessary because a film motivates thought and action and assures a high degree of attention and retention as compared to the printed word. The combination of act and speech, sight and sound in semi-darkness of the theatre with elimination of all distracting ideas will have a strong impact on the minds of the viewers and can affect emotions. Therefore, it has as much potential for evil as it has for good and has an equal potential to instil or cultivate violent or bad behaviour. It cannot be equated with other modes of communication.”