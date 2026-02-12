Taapsee Pannu Urges Fans To Back 'Rooted' Stories Like Assi In Theatres: 'Let's Not Shove It Under The Carpet'

Taapsee Pannu's Assi promotes rooted Bollywood realistic films.
Actor urges support for content-driven cinema Bollywood.
Assi releases in February 2026.
Taapsee Pannu is once again championing meaningful storytelling as she gears up for her upcoming project, Assi. The actor has spoken candidly about the need for audiences to support rooted narratives in cinemas rather than criticise the industry for lacking substance. With Pannu's Assi set to reach theatres soon, she has made it clear that change begins with viewers choosing to show up.
Taapsee Pannu on realistic cinema in Bollywood
In a strongly worded Instagram note, Taapsee Pannu urged moviegoers to stop “hiding behind excuses” about Hindi cinema not producing authentic stories. She stressed that when filmmakers strive to bring grounded, real experiences to the big screen, the least audiences can do is meet them halfway.
The actor, known for backing content-driven cinema in Bollywood and women-centric films, argued that good cinema survives only when viewers value and invest in it. She added that silence and indifference pose a greater threat to meaningful storytelling than mediocrity ever could. Her viral quote on cinema has since sparked conversation online, positioning Assi as more than just another release.
Special screenings before theatrical release
To build trust and engagement, the team behind Taapsee Pannu's new film is organising special city screenings ahead of its official release. Calling it confidence in both the film and the audience’s judgment, she said the makers do not want any “what if” lingering after release.
Directed by Anubhav Sinha and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha, the film features Kani Kusruti, Revathy, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, with special appearances by Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak and Seema Pahwa.
Assi, starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, is scheduled to arrive in theatres on February 20, 2026.