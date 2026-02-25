Taapsee Pannu Reveals Why It's Difficult For Her To Get A Film Like Dunki, Calls It A 'Gift'

Taapsee Pannu opened up about the challenges of securing commercial films like Dunki.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee Pannu on Dunki Photo: Instagram/ Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee Pannu's recent release is Anubhav Sinha's Assi, where she plays a lawyer. The actress has been receiving praise for her performance. In 2023, she starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. In an interview, Taapsee opened up about the struggle for commercial films, calling Dunki a "gift" in 10 years of her career and revealed what it meant to her.

Taapsee Pannu on Dunki

Taapsee told SCREEN that a film like Dunki is difficult to get for someone like her because she is not "some commercial, mainstream, viable heroine."

"I got it because that role probably needed someone like me. That's what I've been told. That's because I did films like Assi and Gandhari before. This is what has given me my space and identity in the industry. So, this is my reality. Dunki is a gift I get for these 10 years," she said.

Taapsee Pannu on her 10-year career journey

She doesn't know how long it will take for her to get another such commercial film like Dunki. "It's a struggle because they still have to come to terms with, 'Oh, we have to show her all glammed up'," she added.

Reflecting on her 10-year career, the Thappad actor said she started her career in the South with massy films and then began her Hindi career with David Dhawan.

"It doesn't get more commercial and in-your-face than that. Then I've worked with Anubhav Sinha and Anurag Kashyap. It's a very crazy choice of directors. I can do this and that. I know what gave me a certain audience. It might be small, but I'm glad I've earned those people's trust. Not every actress has that privilege. So, this is my home ground," she said further.

Published At:
