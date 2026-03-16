Oscars 2026: Javier Bardem Says “No To War And Free Palestine”

The actor wore two pins on his suit jacket. One read “No a la guerra,” which translates from Spanish as “No to war.” The message gained renewed relevance amid recent backlash in the United States over military strikes against Iran and broader American involvement in the Middle East. Speaking to the Associated Press on the red carpet, Bardem noted that the pin was the same one he wore to the Oscars in 2003 while protesting what he called the “illegal Iraq war.”