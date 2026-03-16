Oscars 2026: Javier Bardem Says “No To War And Free Palestine”

Summary of this article
Javier Bardem’s Oscars appearance alongside actress Priyanka Chopra drew attention after he voiced support for peace and freedom for Palestine.
The actor wore symbolic pins, including “No a la guerra” and the Artists4Ceasefire emblem, signalling an anti-war message.
His remarks drew immense praise and applause from audiences.
Spanish actor and pro-Palestine advocate Javier Bardem drew global attention at the 98th Academy Awards after using his moment on stage to deliver a brief message calling for peace and freedom for Palestine.
Bardem appeared during the ceremony to present the award for Best International Feature Film alongside actress Priyanka Chopra. His remarks, along with the symbols he wore, gathered applause both inside the venue and across social media.
The actor wore two pins on his suit jacket. One read “No a la guerra,” which translates from Spanish as “No to war.” The message gained renewed relevance amid recent backlash in the United States over military strikes against Iran and broader American involvement in the Middle East. Speaking to the Associated Press on the red carpet, Bardem noted that the pin was the same one he wore to the Oscars in 2003 while protesting what he called the “illegal Iraq war.”
Bardem also wore a second pin introduced by the collective “Artists4Ceasefire”, designed by artist Shepard Fairey. The symbol has emerged as a gesture of solidarity with civilians affected by the war in Gaza. Several artists wore the pin at the ceremony, including Charithra Chandran, Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef, Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell.
The moment quickly became one of the most widely discussed parts of the ceremony’s opening segments. Bardem has been among the more outspoken voices in the film industry regarding the ongoing war in Gaza, which began after the October 2023 attacks by Hamas that killed about 1,200 people in Israel and led to the abduction of hundreds of hostages.
Bardem also criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling the humanitarian situation in Gaza “totally unacceptable.” “What is happening in Gaza is terrible and dehumanising,” he said at the time, reiterating his call for accountability and an end to the violence.