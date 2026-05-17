Cannes 2026 | Javier Bardem's The Beloved Gets 7-Minute Ovation At Its Premiere

Spanish film El Ser Querido (Eng: The Beloved) starring Oscar winner Javier Bardem got a thunderous ovation at the 79th Cannes Film Festival on Saturday (May 16). It was premiered in the Grand Theatre Lumiere, and the film received a seven-minute-long ovation.
Bardem hugged his co-stars and director after the screening. He also hugged the festival director Thierry Fremaux.
The Beloved has been directed by Rodrigo Sorogoyen, and Isabel Peña penned the screenplay. The film also starred Victoria Luengo.
The official synopsis of the film reads: “In El ser querido, an acclaimed film director and his daughter, an unsuccessful actress, shoot a film together after years of estrangement and a difficult past that none of them want to talk about.”