Cannes 2026| John Travolta Wins Surprise Honorary Palme d'Or At Cannes, Gets Emotional on Stage

Summary of this article
John Travolta received a surprise honorary Palme d'Or during the Cannes 2026 premiere event.
The veteran actor became emotional while promoting his directorial debut film at Cannes.
Propeller One-Way Night Coach stars Ella Bleu Travolta alongside her father John Travolta.
John Travolta's honorary Palme d'Or moment quickly became one of the most emotional highlights of the Cannes Film Festival 2026. The veteran Hollywood actor was left visibly stunned after receiving the surprise honour during the premiere of his directorial debut, Propeller One-Way Night Coach, at the prestigious festival.
Travolta, 72, appeared overwhelmed as the audience erupted into applause while the honorary Palme d'Or was presented to him on stage. Fighting back tears, it was said by the actor that the recognition felt “beyond the Oscar”. He also described the honour as “a complete surprise” while thanking the Cannes audience for the warm reception.
John Travolta gets emotional during Cannes Award speech
The unexpected tribute marked another major career milestone for the actor best known for films like Grease, Saturday Night Fever and Pulp Fiction. Although Travolta has received two Academy Award nominations during his decades-long career, the actor admitted the Cannes honour carried a different emotional weight.
In one of the most talked-about moments from the evening, it was shared by Travolta that the experience felt deeply “humbling”. The emotional reaction immediately drew loud applause from the crowd gathered at the festival screening.
Propeller One-Way Night Coach premieres at Cannes
The award ceremony also coincided with the premiere of Propeller One-Way Night Coach, a family adventure film directed, written and co-produced by Travolta himself. Set during the “golden age of aviation”, the film is based on the actor’s 1997 children’s book.
The project also stars Travolta’s daughter, Ella Bleu Travolta, making the premiere even more personal for the actor.
Cannes Film Festival 2026 has already turned into a celebration of cinematic legends, with honorary Palme d'Or awards also set to be presented to Peter Jackson and Barbra Streisand later during the festival.