Dhootha Season 2 Announced As Naga Chaitanya Takes On A Major New Role

Dhootha Season 2 has officially been announced, bringing back one of Telugu OTT's most talked-about supernatural thrillers. The new season marks a major milestone for Naga Chaitanya, who will not only reprise his role in the series but also make his debut as a producer. The project was formally launched with a pooja ceremony, signalling the beginning of a fresh chapter for the franchise that first captivated audiences in 2023.