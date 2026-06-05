Dhootha Season 2 Announced As Naga Chaitanya Takes On A Major New Role

Dhootha Season 2 officially launched with Naga Chaitanya returning as lead.
The supernatural thriller also marks Naga Chaitanya's producer debut.
Vikram Kumar's acclaimed Telugu OTT series begins its next chapter.
Dhootha Season 2 has officially been announced, bringing back one of Telugu OTT's most talked-about supernatural thrillers. The new season marks a major milestone for Naga Chaitanya, who will not only reprise his role in the series but also make his debut as a producer. The project was formally launched with a pooja ceremony, signalling the beginning of a fresh chapter for the franchise that first captivated audiences in 2023.
The actor shared glimpses from the ceremony on social media, where veteran actor Nagarjuna was seen clapping the board. The announcement immediately generated excitement among fans eager to revisit the eerie world of Dhootha.
Naga Chaitanya begins his producer journey with Dhootha Season 2
Sharing photographs from the launch event, Naga Chaitanya described the occasion as an important personal and professional milestone. In a statement shared on Instagram, it was said that this would mark both the second chapter of Dhootha and his first step as a producer.
The first season proved to be a breakthrough digital project for the actor and earned praise for its blend of mystery, supernatural elements and psychological suspense. Its success helped establish Dhootha as one of the most successful Telugu streaming originals in recent years.
What to expect from the Telugu supernatural thriller
Created and directed by Vikram Kumar, Dhootha follows journalist Sagar, whose life spirals into chaos after mysterious newspaper clippings begin predicting tragic events linked to those around him. As dark secrets emerge, he is forced to confront both supernatural forces and his own troubled past.
The first season featured an ensemble cast including Parvathy Thiruvothu, Prachi Desai, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Tharun Bhascker, Rohini and Tanikella Bharani.
While plot details for Season 2 remain tightly under wraps, production has now officially begun. The announcement comes as Naga Chaitanya continues to build momentum following the success of Thandel and ahead of his upcoming film Vrushakarma, directed by Karthik Varma Dandu and co-starring Meenakshi Chaudhary.