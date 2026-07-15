Jana Nayagan Re-Censored? New Runtime Update Leaves Vijay Fans Curious

Jana Nayagan reportedly received 41 seconds of additional footage after recertification.
The CBFC retained the film's A certificate despite the updated runtime changes.
UK audiences will reportedly watch the uncut version with a 15+ classification.
Jana Nayagan has reportedly undergone re-certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), with the latest reports claiming that the film's runtime has been slightly extended. While the film continues to hold its 'A' certificate, the revised censor details have generated fresh excitement among Vijay's fans ahead of its theatrical release.
Jana Nayagan runtime reportedly increased after re-certification
According to reports, Jana Nayagan has been re-certified with an additional 41 seconds of footage. The revised runtime now stands at 3 hours, 3 minutes and 52 seconds (183.52 minutes). Although the runtime has changed, the CBFC's 'A' certificate remains unchanged.
The updated certification has been widely shared across social media, leading fans to speculate about what the additional footage might include. However, neither the makers nor the CBFC have officially explained the reason behind the revised runtime.
What else we know about vijay's final film
Earlier, the CBFC had suggested 12 cuts and modifications before certifying the film. While audiences in India will watch the revised version, UK distributor Ahimsa Entertainment recently confirmed that the film has received a 15+ classification in the country and will be screened without the cuts made for the Indian release.
Jana Nayagan has faced a turbulent journey before release, including a prolonged certification process and a major piracy leak after the entire film reportedly surfaced online. The film also marks a significant milestone in Vijay's career, as it will feature the title card "The Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay," reflecting his current political position.
Directed by H. Vinoth, the action drama stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani. Reports suggest the film is expected to arrive in theatres on July 23 or 24, although the makers are yet to confirm the exact release date.