Yash To Collaborate With Hemanth M Rao? IMDb Listing Sparks Fresh Speculation

Yash is reportedly linked to an untitled film directed by Hemanth M Rao.
An IMDb listing credits Yash and Hemanth M Rao as the film's writers.
Toxic releases on August 26 while fans await confirmation of Yash's next project.
Yash may have already lined up his next project even as anticipation continues to build around Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Fresh speculation has emerged after an IMDb listing linked the Kannada star with filmmaker Hemanth M Rao. While the reported collaboration has excited fans, neither Yash nor the director has officially confirmed the project.
IMDb listing hints at Yash-Hemanth M Rao collaboration
The rumours began after an untitled film featuring Yash and directed by Hemanth M Rao appeared on IMDb. According to the listing, the story follows an Army officer who leaves military service for personal reasons before joining the police and becoming a fearless officer determined to take on every challenge.
The page also credits Yash and Hemanth M Rao as writers. Producers Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar and Apoorva Mehta are also listed on the project. However, no announcement has been made by the makers, raising the possibility that the listing may have been added prematurely or is yet to be officially verified.
Toxic keeps fans busy as rumours around Yash's next film grow
The speculation comes at a time when excitement around Toxic continues to grow. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the pan-Indian action drama has generated strong buzz following the release of the song Tabaahi, which received praise for its visuals and Yash's screen presence.
The film also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi. Toxic is scheduled to release in theatres on August 26, making it one of the most anticipated Indian films of the year.
For now, the reported collaboration between Yash and Hemanth M Rao remains unconfirmed, with fans awaiting an official announcement from the actor or the filmmakers.