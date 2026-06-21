Toxic Release Date Locked: Yash-Starrer Set For August 26, 2026

Toxic is set for a global release on August 26.
Yash has confirmed the new date amidst fresh rumours of delays to 2027.
The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas.
After several delays, Yash-starrer, Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown Ups, is slated to hit cinemas on August 26, according to the actor's post.
The film's principal photography reportedly continued longer than anticipated before wrapping up in October 2025. Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas and also stars Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. It was shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. The film is set in Goa and follows the meteoric ascent of a drug cartel across several decades, from the 1940s through the 1970s. Yash plays a dual role and also co-wrote the script with Mohandas.
The film's release journey has seen several shifts over the past few months. In December 2025, the makers had announced March 19, 2026, as the release date, setting up a major box-office clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2. These plans were disrupted after tensions in the Middle East spiked, affecting the film's overseas release prospects. On March 4, KVN Productions announced that Toxic would shift from March 19 to June 4, citing the impact of the regional shutdown on international distribution. In late April 2026, the makers postponed the film once again, this time after presenting it to international buyers and distributors at CinemaCon.
The film was subsequently pushed beyond June 4 as well. The makers have now confirmed August 26, 2026, as the final release date. The freshly announced August 26 release pitches Toxic just two days ahead of the release of Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha, which is scheduled to arrive in theatres on August 28, 2026.