Toxic Release Date Locked: Yash-Starrer Set For August 26, 2026

The film's release journey has seen several shifts over the past few months. In December 2025, the makers had announced March 19, 2026, as the release date, setting up a major box-office clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2. These plans were disrupted after tensions in the Middle East spiked, affecting the film's overseas release prospects. On March 4, KVN Productions announced that Toxic would shift from March 19 to June 4, citing the impact of the regional shutdown on international distribution. In late April 2026, the makers postponed the film once again, this time after presenting it to international buyers and distributors at CinemaCon.