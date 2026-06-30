Yash Says Toxic Will Introduce Female Cast On July 1

Yash has shared an update on Toxic.
The film is set to reveal its female cast on July 1.
Geetu Mohandas' directorial is touted to bring a fresh spin to the gangster mould.
Kannada superstar Yash has dropped an update regarding his much anticipated Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. Most of the content so far has mostly pivoted on Yash and his characters even though the film has a strong female cast, the makers have not revealed much about them. Now, Yash has confirmed that fans will soon get to see the women of Toxic. On Tuesday, the film's X account shared a post asking, "Where are the ladies, @TheNameIsYash?"
Yash quipped in a reply, "Calm down! Ladies take time to come!" He also specified that fans would get their answer on July 1 at 11.33 am, teasing another promotional campaign that might finally bring the women of the film to the forefront.
Since Toxic was announced, audiences have been eager to learn more about its ensemble female cast, which includes Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. While the female actors have received individual character posters, the film's promotional material so far has largely pivoted on Yash's characters, Raaya and Ticket, revealing little about the women or their significance to the story. Talking earlier about the film, Yash said one of the project's biggest strengths was director Geetu Mohandas' "female gaze".
Why Has Toxic Been Delayed So Many Times?
The supporting cast entails Akshay Oberoi, Sudev Nair, Amit Tiwari and several other actors. The film’s music and background score have been composed by Ravi Basrur. International action choreographer JJ Perry has worked on some of the action sequences, while the Anbariv duo has steered selected action portions. The film has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and English. It will be also released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.
Toxic has been deferred several times. Earlier this year, the makers announced that the film's release had been postponed from March 19 and was scheduled to arrive in theatres on June 4. However, after receiving a positive response during its presentation at CinemaCon, the team decided to shuffle its release plans. The team later announced that the film will hit the big screens on August 26, 2026.