Yash Says Toxic Will Introduce Female Cast On July 1

Kannada superstar Yash has dropped an update regarding his much anticipated Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. Most of the content so far has mostly pivoted on Yash and his characters even though the film has a strong female cast, the makers have not revealed much about them. Now, Yash has confirmed that fans will soon get to see the women of Toxic. On Tuesday, the film's X account shared a post asking, "Where are the ladies, @TheNameIsYash?"