National Award-Winning Cinematographer And Director Chezhiyan Passes Away At 57

National Award-winning filmmaker and cinematographer R Chezhiyan passed away in Chennai on Friday morning at the age of 57.
He was undergoing treatment for a prolonged illness at a private hospital in Chennai's Taramani.
Chezhiyan started his career as an assistant to PC Sreeram before debuting as an independent cinematographer with Kalloori in 2007.
He won the Best Cinematographer award at the London International Film Festival in 2013 for director Bala's Paradesi.
National Award-winning cinematographer, filmmaker and writer R Chezhiyan passed away in Chennai on Friday (July 10) morning after a prolonged illness. He was 57. Chezhiyan had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai's Taramani. He was a renowned filmmaker whose directorial debut To Let won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in 2017.
R Chezhiyan death
The news of Tamil filmmaker Chezhiyan's death has sent shockwaves across the Tamil film industry. His colleagues, members of the Tamil film fraternity, and fans shared condolences on social media, remembering Chezhiyan's dedication to quality cinema and his emotionally grounded storytelling. He was a member of the International Institute of Film Culture (IIFC).
Chezhiyan early life and career
Born in Sivagangai, Chezhiyan completed an engineering degree before pursuing photography and cinema. He began his film career as an assistant to renowned cinematographer PC Sreeram.
Chezhiyan, who was one of the most admired technicians in Tamil cinema, made his debut as an independent cinematographer with the film Kalloori in 2007. Rettaisuzhi, Thenmerku Paruvakaatru, Magizhchi, Paradesi and Joker are his notable works as a cinematographer.
Awards and recognitions
Chezhiyan won the Best Cinematographer award at the London International Film Festival in 2013 for his work on director Bala's Paradesi.
He later directed To Let, which follows the experience of a lower-middle-class family searching for a rented house, won the National Film Award and earned acclaim in international festivals. It also won the Best Film award in the Indian Language Competition section at the 23rd Kolkata International Film Festival. Alongside the Golden Bengal Tiger trophy, the film also won a cash prize of Rs 7 lakh and a certificate.
Apart from being a cinematographer and director, Chezhiyan was also a writer. He wrote the popular book Ulaga Cinema, which introduced world cinema to film students and readers.
May his soul rest in peace and we offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.