Rajinikanth Gets Emotional As He Pays Last Respects To Bharathiraja, Regrets Not Meeting Him For 'One Last Time'

Bharathiraja died at the age of 84 at his Chennai residence.
He worked with some of the legendary actors, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Sivaji Ganesan and Chiranjeevi.
Bharathiraja is survived by his wife Chandraleela and daughter Janani.
Legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja, pioneer of Tamil rural cinema, passed away on Wednesday (June 10) at his residence in Chennai due to age-related complications.
Tamil Film Producers Council confirmed the news of Bharathiraja’s death. A statement read, “We regret to inform you that the legendary director Mr. Bharathiraja, a former president and one of the senior members of our association, died early this morning.”
The Indian film industry is mourning his demise, with tributes pouring in from across the film fraternity for the cinema legend who reshaped Tamil cinema across nearly five decades.
Rajinikanth turned emotional, paying tribute to the visionary storyteller.
Rajinikanth's emotional statement on Bharathiraja's death
Rajinikanth visited Bharathiraja's residence in Neelankarai, Chennai, to pay his last respects. Addressing the media, the superstar recalled his friendship with the director, saying both had been friends for nearly 50 years. “Everyone knows about his accomplishments and talent. He has introduced several actors, technicians and artists and made immense contributions. Be it actors, directors or producers, whenever someone faced a problem, he was the first to voice his support for them and stood by them. People will never forget his work. His work will live in the hearts of people forever. He was always outspoken. May his soul rest in peace,” he said.
Rajinikanth regrets not meeting Bharathiraja
The 75-year-old said that Bharathiraja was “a child at heart and he would say directly whatever he felt.” He used to criticise him and tell him he liked Rajinikanth as a person, but didn't like his acting.
“That was the kind of honesty he had. Being around him was always joyful. People who speak so openly are very rare,” he added,
The Jailer star also regretted not meeting Bharathiraja during his final days.
“Unfortunately, I never got the chance to see him one last time. That is something I will always regret. His passing was not sudden, but I still wish I had met him before he left us. He will always remain in my memories, and his works will live forever in the hearts of Tamil people,” he said.