Rajinikanth Gets Emotional As He Pays Last Respects To Bharathiraja, Regrets Not Meeting Him For 'One Last Time'

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:

Praising Bharathiraja's honesty, Rajinikanth said the director used to criticise him and tell him he liked him as a person, but didn't like his acting.

Rajinikanth, Bharathiraja
Rajinikanth pays tribute to Bharathiraja Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Bharathiraja died at the age of 84 at his Chennai residence.

  • He worked with some of the legendary actors, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Sivaji Ganesan and Chiranjeevi.

  • Bharathiraja is survived by his wife Chandraleela and daughter Janani.

Legendary filmmaker Bharathiraja, pioneer of Tamil rural cinema, passed away on Wednesday (June 10) at his residence in Chennai due to age-related complications.

Tamil Film Producers Council confirmed the news of Bharathiraja’s death. A statement read, “We regret to inform you that the legendary director Mr. Bharathiraja, a former president and one of the senior members of our association, died early this morning.”

The Indian film industry is mourning his demise, with tributes pouring in from across the film fraternity for the cinema legend who reshaped Tamil cinema across nearly five decades.

Rajinikanth turned emotional, paying tribute to the visionary storyteller.

CM Vijay pays tribute to Bharathiraja - Left pic (X), right pic (X/CMOTamilNadu)
Bharathiraja Death: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Visits Filmmaker's Home To Pay Last Respects, Announces Full State Honours

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Rajinikanth's emotional statement on Bharathiraja's death

Rajinikanth visited Bharathiraja's residence in Neelankarai, Chennai, to pay his last respects. Addressing the media, the superstar recalled his friendship with the director, saying both had been friends for nearly 50 years. “Everyone knows about his accomplishments and talent. He has introduced several actors, technicians and artists and made immense contributions. Be it actors, directors or producers, whenever someone faced a problem, he was the first to voice his support for them and stood by them. People will never forget his work. His work will live in the hearts of people forever. He was always outspoken. May his soul rest in peace,” he said.

Related Content
10 Best Bharathiraja Films That Shaped Tamil Cinema History - X
Celebs paid tribute to Bharathiraja - X
CM Vijay pays tribute to Bharathiraja - Left pic (X), right pic (X/CMOTamilNadu)
Veteran Tamil Director Bharathiraja Dies At 85 - X

Rajinikanth regrets not meeting Bharathiraja

The 75-year-old said that Bharathiraja was “a child at heart and he would say directly whatever he felt.” He used to criticise him and tell him he liked Rajinikanth as a person, but didn't like his acting.

“That was the kind of honesty he had. Being around him was always joyful. People who speak so openly are very rare,” he added,

Celebs paid tribute to Bharathiraja - X
To Legendary Bharathiraja, Tributes From Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth, Allu Arjun And Others

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

The Jailer star also regretted not meeting Bharathiraja during his final days.

“Unfortunately, I never got the chance to see him one last time. That is something I will always regret. His passing was not sudden, but I still wish I had met him before he left us. He will always remain in my memories, and his works will live forever in the hearts of Tamil people,” he said.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories