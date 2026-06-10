Rajinikanth Gets Emotional As He Pays Last Respects To Bharathiraja, Regrets Not Meeting Him For 'One Last Time'

Rajinikanth's emotional statement on Bharathiraja's death

Rajinikanth visited Bharathiraja's residence in Neelankarai, Chennai, to pay his last respects. Addressing the media, the superstar recalled his friendship with the director, saying both had been friends for nearly 50 years. “Everyone knows about his accomplishments and talent. He has introduced several actors, technicians and artists and made immense contributions. Be it actors, directors or producers, whenever someone faced a problem, he was the first to voice his support for them and stood by them. People will never forget his work. His work will live in the hearts of people forever. He was always outspoken. May his soul rest in peace,” he said.