K Bhagyaraj Funeral: Rajinikanth, CM Vijay Pay Final Respects As Tamil Cinema Bids Farewell To Legendary Filmmaker

K Bhagyaraj funeral drew Rajinikanth, CM Vijay and leading Tamil film personalities together.
Veteran filmmaker directed over 25 films and acted in more than 75 movies.
Tamil Nadu government accorded state honours recognising Bhagyaraj's lasting cinematic contribution.
K Bhagyaraj's funeral witnessed an outpouring of grief as members of the Tamil film industry, political leaders and hundreds of fans gathered in Chennai to bid farewell to one of the industry's most influential filmmakers. Superstar Rajinikanth and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay were among the first prominent personalities to arrive and pay their final respects to the veteran writer, director and actor, whose death at the age of 73 has left Tamil cinema mourning the loss of a creative icon.
Rajinikanth and CM Vijay pay tribute to K Bhagyaraj
Chief Minister Vijay offered floral tributes before meeting Bhagyaraj's family, including his wife, actor Poornima Bhagyaraj, and their son, actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj.
Rajinikanth also visited the venue to pay his respects and personally conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.
The filmmaker's final journey is being conducted with state honours after the Tamil Nadu government announced official recognition for his immense contribution to cinema.
K Bhagyaraj's lasting legacy in Tamil cinema
Born as Krishnaswamy Bhagyaraj in Erode district, he began his journey in films as an assistant to Bharathiraja before emerging as one of Tamil cinema's most celebrated storytellers. Over a career spanning several decades, he directed more than 25 films and appeared in over 75 movies, earning admiration for his relatable family dramas, sharp screenplays and distinctive humour.
His acclaimed works, including Mundhanai Mudichu, Andha 7 Naatkal and Darling, Darling, Darling, continue to enjoy a devoted following among audiences.
Bhagyaraj is survived by his wife Poornima Bhagyaraj, son Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and daughter Saranya Bhagyaraj.
His funeral is being held at Chennai's Besant Nagar crematorium with full state honours, marking the final farewell to one of Tamil cinema's most respected filmmakers.