K Bhagyaraj Funeral: Rajinikanth, CM Vijay Pay Final Respects As Tamil Cinema Bids Farewell To Legendary Filmmaker

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The veteran filmmaker's last rites are being conducted with state honours in recognition of his remarkable contribution to Indian cinema.

K Bhagyaraj
K Bhagyaraj funeral Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • K Bhagyaraj funeral drew Rajinikanth, CM Vijay and leading Tamil film personalities together.

  • Veteran filmmaker directed over 25 films and acted in more than 75 movies.

  • Tamil Nadu government accorded state honours recognising Bhagyaraj's lasting cinematic contribution.

K Bhagyaraj's funeral witnessed an outpouring of grief as members of the Tamil film industry, political leaders and hundreds of fans gathered in Chennai to bid farewell to one of the industry's most influential filmmakers. Superstar Rajinikanth and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay were among the first prominent personalities to arrive and pay their final respects to the veteran writer, director and actor, whose death at the age of 73 has left Tamil cinema mourning the loss of a creative icon.

Rajinikanth and CM Vijay pay tribute to K Bhagyaraj

Chief Minister Vijay offered floral tributes before meeting Bhagyaraj's family, including his wife, actor Poornima Bhagyaraj, and their son, actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj.

Rajinikanth also visited the venue to pay his respects and personally conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

CM Vijay pays tribute to Bharathiraja - Left pic (X), right pic (X/CMOTamilNadu)
Bharathiraja Death: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Visits Filmmaker's Home To Pay Last Respects, Announces Full State Honours

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

The filmmaker's final journey is being conducted with state honours after the Tamil Nadu government announced official recognition for his immense contribution to cinema.

K Bhagyaraj's lasting legacy in Tamil cinema

Born as Krishnaswamy Bhagyaraj in Erode district, he began his journey in films as an assistant to Bharathiraja before emerging as one of Tamil cinema's most celebrated storytellers. Over a career spanning several decades, he directed more than 25 films and appeared in over 75 movies, earning admiration for his relatable family dramas, sharp screenplays and distinctive humour.

Related Content
K. Bhagyaraj Passes Away at 7 - X
Rajinikanth Fans Association Issues Warning To Political Parties - X
Rajinikanth pays tribute to Bharathiraja - X
Rajinikanth says he congratulated Vijay after his win - X

His acclaimed works, including Mundhanai Mudichu, Andha 7 Naatkal and Darling, Darling, Darling, continue to enjoy a devoted following among audiences.

Bhagyaraj is survived by his wife Poornima Bhagyaraj, son Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and daughter Saranya Bhagyaraj.

K. Bhagyaraj Passes Away at 7 - X
K. Bhagyaraj Passes Away At 73: Tamil Cinema Mourns Legendary Filmmaker And Actor

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

His funeral is being held at Chennai's Besant Nagar crematorium with full state honours, marking the final farewell to one of Tamil cinema's most respected filmmakers.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories