K Bhagyaraj Funeral: Rajinikanth, CM Vijay Pay Final Respects As Tamil Cinema Bids Farewell To Legendary Filmmaker

K Bhagyaraj's funeral witnessed an outpouring of grief as members of the Tamil film industry, political leaders and hundreds of fans gathered in Chennai to bid farewell to one of the industry's most influential filmmakers. Superstar Rajinikanth and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay were among the first prominent personalities to arrive and pay their final respects to the veteran writer, director and actor, whose death at the age of 73 has left Tamil cinema mourning the loss of a creative icon.