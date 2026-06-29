Radikaa Sarathkumar Blasts Paps at K Bhagyaraj Funeral

“A humble request to all the press here. Cinema is our occupation, but we are also humans at the end of the day. If you want drama for the sake of TRP ratings, I will deliver that. Please, give us some privacy,” she said. She called out attendees who shoved mobile phones to take selfies and photos with grieving celebrities. The actress expressed her frustration publicly, urging the crowd to display basic respect and sensitivity during a time of mourning. This incident reflects a growing, controversial trend where selfie-seeking at high-profile celebrity funerals continues to disrupt solemn occasions across the film industry.