K. Bhagyaraj Passes Away At 73: Tamil Cinema Mourns Legendary Filmmaker And Actor

K. Bhagyaraj passes away at 73 after an extraordinary career spanning over five decades.
The acclaimed filmmaker directed 25-plus films and acted in more than 75 movies.
Aakhree Raasta and several Tamil classics cemented Bhagyaraj's enduring cinematic legacy.
K. Bhagyaraj passes away at the age of 73, marking the end of an era in Tamil cinema. The celebrated filmmaker, actor and screenwriter reportedly suffered a heart attack in Chennai and could not be revived. Known for creating some of Tamil cinema's most loved family entertainers, Bhagyaraj leaves behind a legacy that shaped generations of filmmakers and audiences alike. He is survived by his wife, actor Poornima Bhagyaraj, son Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and daughter Saranya Bhagyaraj.
K. Bhagyaraj's remarkable journey in Tamil cinema
Born Krishnaswamy Bhagyaraj in Erode, Tamil Nadu, he began his career as an assistant to acclaimed filmmaker Bharathiraja before emerging as one of the industry's most distinctive writer-directors. Over the years, he directed more than 25 films and acted in over 75, earning widespread praise for blending humour, emotion and socially relevant themes into commercial cinema.
Some of his most celebrated films include Mundhanai Mudichu, Andha 7 Naatkal, Chinna Veedu, Sundara Kandam, Enga Chinna Rasa and Darling Darling Darling. His storytelling style made him one of Tamil cinema's most influential creative voices during the 1980s and 1990s.
A lasting legacy beyond Tamil films
Bhagyaraj's influence extended beyond acting and directing. He introduced several notable talents, including Urvashi and Kalpana, to Tamil cinema and was reportedly described by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran as his cinematic heir.
He also found success in Hindi cinema with Aakhree Raasta (1986), starring Amitabh Bachchan in a dual role alongside Sridevi, Jaya Prada and Anupam Kher. The film showcased his storytelling abilities to a wider national audience.
Just days before his passing, Bhagyaraj had attended actor-politician Khushbu Sundar's daughter's wedding in Goa, remaining active in public life until the very end. Following news of his demise, tributes have continued to pour in from colleagues, admirers and fans, remembering a filmmaker whose work transformed Tamil cinema and continues to inspire storytellers across India.