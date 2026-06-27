K. Bhagyaraj Passes Away At 73: Tamil Cinema Mourns Legendary Filmmaker And Actor

K. Bhagyaraj passes away at the age of 73, marking the end of an era in Tamil cinema. The celebrated filmmaker, actor and screenwriter reportedly suffered a heart attack in Chennai and could not be revived. Known for creating some of Tamil cinema's most loved family entertainers, Bhagyaraj leaves behind a legacy that shaped generations of filmmakers and audiences alike. He is survived by his wife, actor Poornima Bhagyaraj, son Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and daughter Saranya Bhagyaraj.