Khushbu Sundar Hits Back At Critics Questioning Her Wedding Post After K Bhagyaraj's Death

Khushbu Sundar strongly reacted to social media users criticising her for sharing happy wedding pictures shortly after filmmaker K Bhagyaraj's demise.
Khushbu's daughter Avantika married Shravan Sreenivasan at a resort in Goa, with several prominent celebs from the industry in attendance.
Veteran Tamil filmmaker K Bhagyaraj passed away at the age of 73 following a cardiac arrest.
Avantika Sundar, the elder daughter of actor-politician Khushbu Sundar and filmmaker Sundar C, got married on Thursday (June 25) evening at a resort in Goa. The entire Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu gathered to give their blessings to the bride and groom. Following the wedding, veteran Tamil actor-director K Bhagyaraj passed away on Saturday at age 73, leaving the Tamil industry in mourning.
Khushbu received sharp criticism over her wedding-day post after K Bhagyaraj's death. She strongly reacted to the backlash.
Khushbu Sundar defends wedding pics after K Bhagyaraj's death
The backlash sparked when Khushbu shared a candid photo with her husband, Sundar C, from the wedding. Both were seen smiling in it. A social media user criticising the timing commented, "Is this post really required now? When the state is mourning the loss of Bhagyaraj sir."
Khushbu hit back, saying, "Why follow me then?? Only to criticise?? My daughter got married not even 48 hours before. And who knows Poornima better? You or me?? If you find it difficult, stop following me. I am better off without people like you. I have all the right to be happy (sic)."
Khushbu also paid tribute to Bhagyaraj on Instagram. Sharing a pic of the late filmmaker, she wrote, "Rest in peace Sir. My funny moments with you will remain etched in my memory forever. I will miss you (sic)."
Celebs at Khushbu Sundar's daughter wedding
The grand destination wedding saw several prominent figures from the Indian film industry. Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Venkatesh, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Trisha Krishnan, and Amala Akkineni, among others, were in attendance.
The pics and videos from the Goa wedding surfaced online. One clip showed Bhagyaraj warmly greeting Chiranjeevi at the wedding.
K Bhagyaraj's legacy
K Bhagyaraj had an enduring legacy spanning over five decades. He was an actor, director, writer, and producer, celebrated for acclaimed Tamil films such as Andha 7 Naatkal, Mundhanai Mudichu, Chinna Veedu and Enga Chinna Rasa.
He also directed the 1986 Hindi film Aakhree Raasta, with Amitabh Bachchan in a dual role, Jaya Prada, Sridevi, and Anupam Kher.
Bhagyaraj is survived by his wife, former actor Poornima, and their two children, Shanthanu and Saranya.
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Rajinikanth, Dhanush, Nayanthara and others paid their final respects to the veteran filmmaker.