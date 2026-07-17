DC Release Date Changed: Lokesh Kanagaraj-Starrer Avoids Clash With Vijay's Jana Nayagan

DC trailer promises an action-driven reimagining

Directed by Arun Matheswaran, DC reimagines the classic tale of Devadas in a gritty, action-heavy setting. Lokesh Kanagaraj plays Devadas, a gangster haunted by his past, while Wamiqa Gabbi stars as Chandra, who finds herself on the run after becoming entangled in dangerous circumstances. As the pair journey together, an unlikely romance develops amid violence and survival.