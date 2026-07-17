DC Release Date Changed: Lokesh Kanagaraj-Starrer Avoids Clash With Vijay's Jana Nayagan

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
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Starring Wamiqa Gabbi and directed by Arun Matheswaran, the action drama has also received its CBFC certification ahead of release.

DC
DC Release Date Changed Photo: IMDb
Summary of this article

  • DC release date shifted by one week to avoid Vijay's Jana Nayagan clash.

  • Lokesh Kanagaraj makes his acting debut opposite Wamiqa Gabbi in the action drama.

  • Arun Matheswaran's film received an 'A' certificate before its August 7 theatrical release.

DC's release date has been revised, with Lokesh Kanagaraj's much-awaited acting debut moving away from a potential box office showdown with Vijay's Jana Nayagan. Starring Wamiqa Gabbi alongside the filmmaker-turned-actor, the Arun Matheswaran directorial has also secured an 'A' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), paving the way for its theatrical release.

Why DC release date was changed

The makers had initially planned to release DC on July 31. However, after Vijay's Jana Nayagan was officially scheduled for July 23, the team opted to push the film back by a week to avoid competing with one of the year's biggest Tamil releases.

The decision gives DC a clearer theatrical window while allowing Lokesh Kanagaraj's first outing as a lead actor to arrive without facing immediate competition at the box office.

Lokesh Kanagaraj, Wamiqa Gabbi's DC movie glimpse out - null
DC Glimpse Out: Lokesh Kanagaraj-Wamiqa Gabbi Starrer With Arun Matheswaran Promises To Be A Raw And Intense Love Story

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DC trailer promises an action-driven reimagining

Directed by Arun Matheswaran, DC reimagines the classic tale of Devadas in a gritty, action-heavy setting. Lokesh Kanagaraj plays Devadas, a gangster haunted by his past, while Wamiqa Gabbi stars as Chandra, who finds herself on the run after becoming entangled in dangerous circumstances. As the pair journey together, an unlikely romance develops amid violence and survival.

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The film also stars Sanjana AK as Parvathi, while Anirudh Ravichander has composed both the soundtrack and background score.

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Following DC, Lokesh Kanagaraj will begin work on his next directorial venture, tentatively titled AA23 or LK07, starring Allu Arjun in the lead.

The project will also mark Allu Arjun's first collaboration with composer Anirudh Ravichander.

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