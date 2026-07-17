When Vidhu Vinod Chopra Said Aamir Khan's Rancho In 3 Idiots Was Based On Him

The debate over who inspired 3 Idiots' Rancho has resurfaced after Aamir Khan dismissed the long-standing belief that Sonam Wangchuk was the real-life inspiration behind the beloved character. While the actor recently said neither he nor the film's writers knew Wangchuk during the making of the film, comments made over the years by Rajkumar Hirani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Wangchuk himself have painted a far more layered picture.