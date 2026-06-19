Rajkumar Hirani Confirms 3 Idiots Sequel Is in Development, Dismisses New Cast Rumours

Rajkumar Hirani confirmed that a sequel to 3 Idiots is officially in active development.
The director revealed that the script is currently being written based on an initial concept approved by Aamir Khan.
Hirani dismissed media speculation regarding a title change to 4 Idiots and the addition of a fourth new lead.
Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has confirmed that a sequel to the 2009 comedy 3 Idiots is officially in development. He told India Today that the script is actively being written, dismissing rumours of new cast additions.
The announcement comes after Aamir Khan's confirmation of the project sparked massive excitement among fans.
3 Idiots sequel writing underway
Hirani shared that an initial concept is ready, and the writing process is underway. "Aamir had read a very early draft; the overall idea is there. I don't know... he must have been doing some media interviews [and spoken about it]," Hirani said. "But we are still in the process of writing because we are also very excited about it."
Earlier, in an interview with Amar Ujala, Aamir Khan described the script as a "beautiful story" and praised Rajkumar Hirani and screenwriter Abhijat Joshi for their approach. He also shared that the creative team has handled the concept with clarity and maturity.
"I've heard the story and it's wonderful. The script still needs some work, but the story itself is really good - unusual, with the same humour as the first film. It follows the characters from 3 Idiots, picking up 10 years later," he added.
Denies new cast rumours
There have been reports of a new addition to 3 Idiots. It was speculated that Vicky Kaushal would join the project as a "fourth idiot" alongside original Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi.
Addressing the new casting rumours, Hirani said, "Mujhe bhi pata laga hai ki iska naam '4th Idiots' hai. Woh maine nahi rakha, woh kahin media ne rakhi hai (I also got to know that it's being titled 4 Idiots. I have not titled it; the media has only created this). Honestly, there's no 4th idiot, it's 3 Idiots only, it's 20 years later [from where we ended]."
The original remains one of the cult classics of Indian cinema. It also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani, Mona Singh, and Ali Fazal.