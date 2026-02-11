Rajkumar Hirani Confirms Working On Scripts Of 3 Idiots Sequel And Munna Bhai 3

Rajkumar Hirani come up with a fresh idea for the 3 Idiots sequel and is searching for the perfect ending for Munna Bhai 3.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rajkumar Hirani
Rajkumar Hirani on 3 Idiots, Munna Bhai sequels Photo: IMDb
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Fans have been eagerly waiting for Munna Bhai 3 and 3 Idiots sequel updates.

  • Rajkumar Hirani has confirmed that he is actively working on ideas for both sequels.

  • He has come up with a fresh idea for the 3 Idiots sequel and is searching for the perfect ending for Munna Bhai 3.

There has been buzz around a sequel to Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots and Sanjay Dutt's Munna Bhai 3, with several reports claiming that filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has been working on the projects. Hirani has confirmed that he is actively working on ideas for both sequels. He has come up with a fresh idea for the 3 Idiots sequel. Hirani also has a big storyline ready for Munna Bhai's third instalment and is searching for the perfect ending.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rajkumar Hirani - Filmfare, Wikipedia
Vidhu Vinod Chopra Recalls How Sanjay Leela Bhansali Introduced Him To Rajkumar Hirani: I Gave The Boy Some Really Bad Gaalis

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Rajkumar Hirani on 3 Idiots and Munna Bhai sequels

Earlier, reports claimed that the 3 Idiots sequel would go on floors by mid-2026. Now, in an interview with Variety India, while speaking about both sequels, Rajkumar Hirani said he has a couple of ideas at the moment and is working on both films. "I’ve been working on a Munna Bhai script and also on a 3 Idiots sequel idea. For Munna Bhai, I had an idea which is done to a larger level, but still, I haven’t found the right end for it," he added.

Related Content
Related Content

"For the 3 Idiots (sequel), it was just very recently that, suddenly, out of nowhere, this one idea sparked up. And I have no idea how it’s gone out in the universe. Because it’s still not there, but we said we’ll work on it. And then, as and when it happens… but somehow, one morning, I saw that the news is out there," the Dunki director said, adding that he has three or four scripts with him at the moment, and will soon decide on which to choose.

Arshad Warsi-Sanjay Dutt in Munna Bhai - null
Rajkumar Hirani Gives An Update On ‘Munna Bhai 3’: Sanjay Dutt Says We Should Make One More Film

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming projects

Hirani is reportedly reuniting with Aamir Khan for Dadasaheb Phalke’s biopic. But nothing has been confirmed yet. There is also buzz that he will collaborate with Ranbir Kapoor once again for a biopic on an athlete.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Ngidi Double Strike Pegs Atlans; AFG 64/3 (7 Ovs), SA 187/6

  2. T20 World Cup 2026: Abhishek Sharma Hospitalised, Doubtful For Namibia Game - Report

  3. T20 World Cup 2026: Michael Bracewell Ruled Out Of Tournament With Calf Injury

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: Nepal Fan Cleans Up Wankhede Stadium Stands, Picks Up Garbage After Match Ends - Watch

  5. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Nepal, UAE Powering Growth Engine; Rajapaksa 'Clarifies' Amusing Bat Allegations

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Seeking Equity: Caste, Classrooms, and the Limits of Reform

  2. Delhi Govt Mulls Policy To Regulate E-Rickshaws In Bid To Tackle Congestion

  3. West Bengal Final Electoral Roll Likely by End of February, Says CEO

  4. Youth Congress Protests Centre’s Silence On Key Issues; Over 150 Detained In Delhi

  5. Bihar’s Ban On Obscene Bhojpuri Songs Returns — But Has Anything Changed?

Entertainment News

  1. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  2. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  3. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  4. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  5. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. A Trade Pact Days Before the Polls: Bangladesh Set To Usher In A New Political Chapter

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  4. Australian Leaders Urge Calm After Violent Sydney Protests During Israeli President’s Visit

  5. Maxwell Refuses to Answer Questions In U.S. Congressional Epstein Probe

Latest Stories

  1. Paresh Rawal Confirms Govinda's Exit From Bhagam Bhag 2; Calls Akshay Kumar-Manoj Bajpayee's Pairing 'Unique'

  2. Journalist Ravi Nair Convicted In Adani Enterprises Criminal Defamation Case

  3. Bomb Threats Hit 16 Private Schools In Mohali, All Evacuated And Searched

  4. Rajkumar Hirani Confirms Working On Scripts Of 3 Idiots Sequel And Munna Bhai 3

  5. Pakistan Vs Germany LIVE Score, FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26: PAK Hit Back Through Muhammad Ammad

  6. Bangladesh Elections: Where Are The Gen-Z Protesters Today?

  7. Super Bowl Performance: How Bad Bunny Had Trump Mad With Rage

  8. DDC Polls Unlikely In J&K Before End Of Term As Calls For Delimitation Grow Louder