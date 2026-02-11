Rajkumar Hirani Confirms Working On Scripts Of 3 Idiots Sequel And Munna Bhai 3

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Munna Bhai 3 and 3 Idiots sequel updates.
There has been buzz around a sequel to Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots and Sanjay Dutt's Munna Bhai 3, with several reports claiming that filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has been working on the projects. Hirani has confirmed that he is actively working on ideas for both sequels. He has come up with a fresh idea for the 3 Idiots sequel. Hirani also has a big storyline ready for Munna Bhai's third instalment and is searching for the perfect ending.
Rajkumar Hirani on 3 Idiots and Munna Bhai sequels
Earlier, reports claimed that the 3 Idiots sequel would go on floors by mid-2026. Now, in an interview with Variety India, while speaking about both sequels, Rajkumar Hirani said he has a couple of ideas at the moment and is working on both films. "I’ve been working on a Munna Bhai script and also on a 3 Idiots sequel idea. For Munna Bhai, I had an idea which is done to a larger level, but still, I haven’t found the right end for it," he added.
"For the 3 Idiots (sequel), it was just very recently that, suddenly, out of nowhere, this one idea sparked up. And I have no idea how it’s gone out in the universe. Because it’s still not there, but we said we’ll work on it. And then, as and when it happens… but somehow, one morning, I saw that the news is out there," the Dunki director said, adding that he has three or four scripts with him at the moment, and will soon decide on which to choose.
Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming projects
Hirani is reportedly reuniting with Aamir Khan for Dadasaheb Phalke’s biopic. But nothing has been confirmed yet. There is also buzz that he will collaborate with Ranbir Kapoor once again for a biopic on an athlete.