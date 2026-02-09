Lahore 1947 Release Date Confirmed: Sunny Deol's Film With Rajkumar Santoshi To Hit Theatres In August

Lahore 1947 marks the reunion of Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi. It also stars Preity Zinta.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Lahore 1947 release date
Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi, Aamir Khan for Lahore: 1947 Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Lahore 1947 has locked its release date for August.

  • It will hit the theatres during Independence Day week.

  • The patriotic film marks the reunion of Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol.

Rajkumar Santoshi’s directorial, Lahore 1947, backed by Aamir Khan Productions, is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. Starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta in the lead roles, the patriotic drama has finally locked its release date for August 2026. The makers on Monday announced the release date of Lahore 1947. It will hit the screens during Independence Day week.

Aamir Khan, Karan Deol - X
Aamir Khan Reveals Karan Deol Will Star In 'Lahore 1947': He Has Tested Well For The Extremely Critical Role

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Lahore 1947 release date announced

Lahore 1947 will arrive in theatres on August 13, 2026. The film marks the maiden collaboration between Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan. On the project, Aamir Khan, in a statement, said, "This was one of the favourite scripts of Dharamji, and I am so glad he could see the film."

Deol and Santoshi are reuniting after their 90s blockbusters Ghatak, Ghayal and Damini.

Lahore 1947 also stars Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol in significant roles. Music maestro AR Rahman has composed the music, with lyrics written by Javed Akhtar. It will be Sunny's second film of the year after Border 2, which has been running successfully since its release.

Related Content
Related Content
Preity Zinta - Instagram
Preity Zinta Wraps Shooting For 'Lahore 1947': Incredible Experience

BY PTI

Sunny Deol on Lahore 1947

Earlier, while talking about how the idea of Lahore 1947 came, Sunny Deol told Zoom that it had been a subject Santoshi and he had been discussing over the years. "We would keep trying to execute it," he said. "Obviously, after Gadar, it became possible. Aamir came to me and said that he wants to make this project. Later, everything was a yes to me," he added.

He further said, "The subject is very emotional. Rajkumar Santoshi and I have given three intense films. Lahore 1947 has intensity and depth in the characters. It is a play which has been adapted. Hopefully, we will try to release it as soon as possible."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa Vs Canada LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Proteas Enter Firm Favourites In David Vs Goliath Battle

  2. Who Is Wayne Madsen? Captain Who Dislocated Shoulder In Italy's Cricket World Cup Debut

  3. Zimbabwe Vs Oman LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Chevrons Ease To Eight-Wicket Win In Colombo

  4. India Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2026: PCB Makes Three Big Requests In Lahore Meeting - Reports

  5. Scotland Vs Italy, T20 World Cup 2026: Azzurri Rocked As Skipper Wayne Madsen Hurts Shoulder In Opening Match – Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  3. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  4. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

  5. Alcaraz Joins Tennis Greats: From Kangaroo Tattoo To More Spanish Glory – Check Australian Open Champion's Wish List

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Growth Without Workers: How India Engineered the Collapse of Trade Unions

  2. Faith And Politics Collide Again As Tirupati Laddu Row Rekindles In Andhra Pradesh

  3. From Backroom To BMC Mayor’s Chair: The Rise, Early Test Of Ritu Tawde

  4. National Symbols Are Being Turned Violent: T.M. Krishna On India, Democracy

  5. BJP Will End TMC Rule In Bengal In 2026: Suvendu Adhikari

Entertainment News

  1. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  2. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  3. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

  4. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  5. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

US News

  1. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  2. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  3. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  4. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

  5. Trump Announces Trade Deal With India, Tariffs Cut To 18% From 25%

World News

  1. Ripple Effect: Lasting Impacts Of Epstein Files

  2. Why The India–EU Trade Pact Matters More Than The Moment

  3. Bangladesh Seeks UN Help To Probe Killing Of Student Leader Hadi

  4. From Trump To Windsor: Epstein Files Highlight Global Web Of Influential Contacts

  5. India–US Interim Trade Deal: Key Takeaways From The Framework Agreement

Latest Stories

  1. Moolank 9 vs Bhagyank 9: Unveiling the Astrological Secrets of Number 9

  2. Bihar’s Ban On Obscene Bhojpuri Songs Returns — But Has Anything Changed?

  3. Directors Guild Awards 2026: Paul Thomas Anderson Wins Top Prize For One Battle After Another | Full Winners List

  4. 10 Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Emails; Security Searches Underway

  5. Houses Torched In Manipur’s Ukhrul District Amid Tangkhul Naga And Kuki Tensions

  6. Arijit Singh Returns To Stage In Kolkata, Joins Anoushka Shankar For First Live Show After Playback Exit

  7. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Quarter-Finals Day 4: J&K, KAR Through To SFs; Gharami Misses Triple Ton By Whisker

  8. Italy Vs Scotland Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: SCO Spoil ITA’s Debut With 73-Run Win