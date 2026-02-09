Lahore 1947 Release Date Confirmed: Sunny Deol's Film With Rajkumar Santoshi To Hit Theatres In August

Lahore 1947 has locked its release date for August.
It will hit the theatres during Independence Day week.
The patriotic film marks the reunion of Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol.
Rajkumar Santoshi’s directorial, Lahore 1947, backed by Aamir Khan Productions, is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. Starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta in the lead roles, the patriotic drama has finally locked its release date for August 2026. The makers on Monday announced the release date of Lahore 1947. It will hit the screens during Independence Day week.
Lahore 1947 release date announced
Lahore 1947 will arrive in theatres on August 13, 2026. The film marks the maiden collaboration between Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan. On the project, Aamir Khan, in a statement, said, "This was one of the favourite scripts of Dharamji, and I am so glad he could see the film."
Lahore 1947 also stars Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol in significant roles. Music maestro AR Rahman has composed the music, with lyrics written by Javed Akhtar. It will be Sunny's second film of the year after Border 2, which has been running successfully since its release.
Sunny Deol on Lahore 1947
Earlier, while talking about how the idea of Lahore 1947 came, Sunny Deol told Zoom that it had been a subject Santoshi and he had been discussing over the years. "We would keep trying to execute it," he said. "Obviously, after Gadar, it became possible. Aamir came to me and said that he wants to make this project. Later, everything was a yes to me," he added.
He further said, "The subject is very emotional. Rajkumar Santoshi and I have given three intense films. Lahore 1947 has intensity and depth in the characters. It is a play which has been adapted. Hopefully, we will try to release it as soon as possible."