Aamir Khan revealed that Karan Deol had auditioned for a role in ‘Lahore 1947.’ He mentioned that Deol has been selected to play the role of Javed in the film. In a statement, Khan heaped praises for Deol. He said, “I am so happy that Karan Deol has tested so well for the extremely critical role of Javed. His natural innocence, his sincerity, and his honesty bring a lot to the table. Karan has really applied himself, worked hard, done workshops with ADISHAKTI, rehearsals with Raj, and is giving it his all.”