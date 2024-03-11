Art & Entertainment

Aamir Khan Reveals Karan Deol Will Star In 'Lahore 1947': He Has Tested Well For The Extremely Critical Role

Aamir Khan has revealed the latest addition to the star-studded cast of 'Lahore 1947.' He announced Sunny Deol's son, Karan Deol, will star in this Rajkumar Santoshi directorial.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
March 11, 2024
March 11, 2024
       
Aamir Khan, Karan Deol Photo: X
Rajkumar Santoshi’s upcoming directorial, ‘Lahore 1947’, has become the talk of the town. The movie has generated considerable buzz on social media. Ahead of its release, Aamir Khan confirmed that Sunny Deol’s son – Karan Deol – will be starring in the film.

Aamir Khan revealed that Karan Deol had auditioned for a role in ‘Lahore 1947.’ He mentioned that Deol has been selected to play the role of Javed in the film. In a statement, Khan heaped praises for Deol. He said, “I am so happy that Karan Deol has tested so well for the extremely critical role of Javed. His natural innocence, his sincerity, and his honesty bring a lot to the table. Karan has really applied himself, worked hard, done workshops with ADISHAKTI, rehearsals with Raj, and is giving it his all.”

Talking about the role that Deol will be playing, Khan continued, “Javed is a great part, a very challenging part, and I am sure that with Raj Santoshi to direct him, Karan will nail it.”

In an earlier interview with PTI, director Rajkumar Santoshi said, "'Lahore 1947’ is a very special film. Also, it's a reunion with the most talented people. I worked with Aamir in ‘Andaz Apna Apna’ and this time, he is collaborating as a producer. With Sunny Deol, we made the most loved films like ‘Ghayal’, ‘Damini’ and ‘Ghatak.’"

‘Lahore 1947’ also stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Abhimanyu Singh, and Ali Fazal. Along with the cast, the movie also has a fantastic crew which includes A R Rahman, Javed Akhtar, and Santosh Sivan. This period film is being produced by Aamir Khan’s production label – Aamir Khan Productions.

Aamir Khan

