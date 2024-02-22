Ali Fazal Joins The Cast Of Sunny Deol-Starrer 'Lahore 1947'

Earlier, it was revealed that Abhimanyu Singh will be seen as an antagonist in ‘Lahore 1947’. At the time, Rajkumar Santoshi had said, “Usually, whenever we think of a villain’s character, the first few names that come to our mind are Amrish ji and Danny ji, but we have to look forward and see who’s taking the baton ahead."

He added, “Interestingly, we have roped in Abhimanyu Singh who will be seen playing a strong and lead role as antagonist in 'Lahore 1947'. His intensity, voice, and conviction are truly unbeatable. He is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors we have in our industry today."